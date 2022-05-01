Patiala Violence: BJP Leader Sirsa Slams Kejriwal; 'He's Following Indira Gandhi's Path'

BJP leader Manjinder Singh Sirsa slammed Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal over Patiala violence and called him a communal person. Addressing a press conference in Delhi, along with other Delhi BJP leaders on Sunday, Sirsa said that Kejriwal is disturbing the sacred land of Punjab.

Referring to the Patiala violence in the press conference, Manjinder Singh Sirsa said, "I want to recall what happened in Patiala three days back. It's not that it happened suddenly. Punjab police, Patiala police knew about this." Sirsa called Arvind Kejriwal as "Super CM" in Punjab and said, "Punjab police now reports to Arvind Kejriwal in place of Bhagwant Mann."

"Just like Indira Gandhi and Congress, who pushed Punjab into the fire to get into the power. Arvind is also running on the same path," Sirsa said. He further added, "Rahul Gandhi said that don't do experiments in Punjab. Even Rahul Gandhi knows how his forefathers used Punjab as a springboard for their national politics, but the whole country faced its aftermath."

Referring to Arvind Kejriwal, Sirsa said, "He is so vicious, so dishonest and so communal person that after 1984 riots in Delhi, riots and killings happened under Kejriwal."

He also accused Kejriwal and AAP of the Jahagirpuri and Patiala violence. "Who started these outbreaks of violence? Arvind Kejriwal and AAP," Sirsa said.

"I want to urge the people of our country. He (Arvind Kejriwal) is a dangerous man. For power, he can shed the blood of innocent people. We need to stay aware of him," Manjinder Singh Sirsa told reporters.

Patiala violence

The incident of violence happened earlier on Friday when the pro-Khalistani organisation clashed with the Shiv Sena workers, who were carrying out a procession against the prevalence of the ‘anti-national’ Khalistani organisations in Patiala. Stones were pelted at the Shiv Sena workers after they raised anti-Khalistan slogans. Clashes broke out outside the Kali Mata temple when members of Shiv Sena began a 'Khalistan Murdabad march'.

Meanwhile, Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann chaired a crucial meeting of the DGP and all the top officials after horrific clashes broke out between the Shiv Sena workers and pro-Khalistan groups in Patiala on Friday.

CM Mann informed that he directed the officials to launch an immediate investigation of the incident. Moreover, the Punjab CM has also instructed the officials to make sure that not a single culprit is spared. Meanwhile, Shiv Sena distanced itself from the party's state unit working president Harish Singla, who was arrested by the Punjab police.

According to Inspector General of Police (IGP) Patiala, MS Chhina, three including the suspended Shiv Sena Punjab working president Harish Singla have been apprehended by the police.