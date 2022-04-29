Patiala Violence: BJP's Manjinder Sirsa Alleges Deliberate Plot By Punjab Govt, Kejriwal

BJP leader Manjinder Singh Sirsa attacked the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) government in Punjab over the clashes that took place in Patiala on Friday. In a video message shared on Twitter, Sirsa claimed that the Punjab administration and police were aware of the issue which was on for three days. The BJP leader has further stated that assurances were given that clashes will not take place, still, they were "allowed to happen". Sirsa further claimed that the AAP follows 'divide and rule' policy.

"The Punjab Police and the state government were aware about the issue. They said that nothing will happen, still clashes were allowed to take place. The situation was deliberately created because the AAP government is urban naxalite. It is known that they want to gain power in states. They want to gain power in more states and provoke people. They are destroying Punjab," said Manjinder Singh Sirsa "They will start communal clashes. I urge the people of Punjab to understand whats happening. You should know why Bhagwant Mann and Arvind Kejriwal let this happen. Mann isn't running the government, it is Kejriwal who is ruling Punjab from Delhi. He wanted this to happen in Punjab," he added

What happened in Patiala today was a deliberate miss by @AAPPunjab Govt which is controlled by @ArvindKejriwal who follows “Divide & Rule” policy



I urge people of Patiala to maintain the peace and harmony in the state@thetribunechd @ANI @punjabkesari @News18Punjab pic.twitter.com/Yed7VFUVI2 — Manjinder Singh Sirsa (@mssirsa) April 29, 2022

Patiala clashes

Clashes broke out in Punjab's Patiala and a tense situation prevailed after stones were hurled and swords were brandished. The clashes broke out between two groups near Kali Mata temple in the city on Friday. It occurred when the Shiv Sena was carrying out a march, under the supervision of Punjab Shiv Sena working president Harish Singla without permission. Police personnel were deployed at the spot to bring the situation under control and maintain law and order in the city.

"Seeing the problem of law and order here, police have been deployed. We are speaking with Shiv Sena's (one of the two groups) chief Harish Singla as they don't have any permission for the march," DSP Mohit Malhotra told ANI.

Condemning the incident, Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann called it "unfortunate" and assured his government will not let anyone create disturbance in the state. "The incident of clashes in Patiala is deeply unfortunate. I spoke with DGP, peace has been restored in the area. We're closely monitoring the situation and won't let anyone create disturbance in the State. Punjab's peace and harmony are of utmost importance," the chief minister tweeted.

With ANI inputs