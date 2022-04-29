Patiala Violence: 'Culprits Will Not Be Spared', Says AAP's Punjab MP Raghav Chadha

Aam Aadmi Party National Spokesperson Raghav Chadha, who was recently chosen as a Rajya Sabha MP from Punjab after steering AAP to victory in the state, condemned clashes that broke out among two groups in Punjab’s Patiala on Friday.

Speaking on the behalf of CM Bhagwant Mann-led Punjab government, Chadha pronounced that culprits involved in hampering peace in the state will not be spared. He further went on to say that the clashes have broken out against two political parties and those involved in conspiring the clashes will be soon put behind the bars.

'Patiala violence culprits will not be spared'

Calling the incident ‘very unfortunate,’ the former Delhi MLA informed that normalcy and peace have been been restored in the region by the active action of the police administration.

“Nobody will be spared. Nobody will be allowed to create disturbance in the state. The government is not going to spare all those who were involved in the clashes. I condemn the incident. All the culprits will be put behind the bars,” Raghav Chadha said.

The AAP leader's statement came after workers of a pro-Khalistani organisation collided with the Shiv Sena workers, who were taking out a procession against the prevalence of the ‘anti-national’ Khalistani organisations in Patiala. Stones were pelted at the Shiv Sena workers after they raised anti-Khalistan slogans.

Reportedly, Khalistan supporters came out in opposition to the rally and brandished swords and other weapons. The situation became tense after violence erupted from both sides.

'Centre should take responsibility for coal shortage'

Speaking further on the looming coal shortage in Delhi, Raghav Chadha accused the Centre of evading responsibility and claimed that the Centre should work in tandem with the state governments to evade such circumstances and urged the Union government to work to restore the coal supply to the national capital and other states to avoid power crisis.

“I appeal to the Central government to work for the power supply and work with states to curb this issue. Centre can't run away from their responsibilities. I just want the other parties to sit and watch how a party should work. Central should understand their responsibility,” Chadha said hitting out at the BJP.

His remarks came after the reports of the Delhi government sounding alerts of electricity blackout due to coal shortage came to the fore.

(Image: ANI)