Patiala Violence: Mayor Bittu Requests AAP Govt To Take Strict Action Against Accused

Patiala Mayor Sanjeev Sharma Bittu has condemned Patiala violence where clashes broke out between Shiv Sena and pro-Khalistan groups on Friday. He termed the incident 'sad' and requested the Aam Aadmi Party-led (AAP) state government to adopt strict actions against the two accused and the people who pelted stones.

Speaking to the reporters about the Patiala violence, Sanjeev Bittu said, "Today whatever happened is very sad. Two people belonging to the Hindu and Sikh community respectively had a clash. One person talking about a community is considered that he is talking about the entire community."

"I request the government to take strict actions against the two accused and those who pelted stones. Anyone who speaks ill of any religion is bad. Today, the Hindu community of Patiala has taken this responsibility," he added.

Shiva Sena and pro-Khalistani groups clash in Patiala

Earlier in the day, heavy police were deployed amidst the communal clashes between Shiv Sena and pro-Khalistani groups in the city. According to sources, Shiv Sena workers were allegedly seen sloganeering against Khalistan in Punjab when the pro-Khalistan group launched attacks. One person has been injured as protestors resorted to stone-pelting. Notably, the injured person has been admitted to a nearby hospital, a source has revealed. The visuals captured by Republic TV showed thousands of civilians taking to the streets in the city and swords being brandished by the clashing sides.

After the clashes, Shiv Sena has sacked its Punjab Working President Harish Singla. By the orders of Shiv Sena President Uddhav Thackeray, Shiv Sena youth president Aaditya Thackery and party's Secretary Anil Desai, party Leader Harisha Singla Patiala has been sacked for anti-party activities," an official order stated.

Terming the incident unfortunate, CM and AAP leader Bhagwant Mann has said that he was in touch with the Punjab DGP. Taking to Twitter, he said, "The incident of clashes in Patiala is deeply unfortunate. I have spoken to the DGP; peace has been restored in the area. We are closely monitoring the situation and will not let anyone create disturbance in the state."

Additionally, National Commission for Minorities (NCM) has written a letter to Anirudh Tiwari, the Chief Secretary of Punjab, requesting to send a detailed report on the violent clashes involving one minority community in the city.