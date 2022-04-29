Patiala Violence: NCM Writes To Punjab Chief Secy Seeking Detailed Report Within 7 Days

In the wake of the violent clashes between Shiv Sena workers and pro- Khalistani groups in Punjab's Patiala, National Commission for Minorities (NCM) has written a letter to Anirudh Tiwari, the Chief Secretary of Punjab, requesting to send a detailed report on the violent clashes involving one minority community in the city. The development comes after Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann called for an urgent meeting with the Punjab DGP and other senior police officials at 5.30 pm. Four people have been injured in the clashes.

In the letter, NCM's Joint Secretary A Dhanalakshmi wrote, "NCM has taken note of news reports of a communal clash involving one minority community in Patiala, Punjab on 29.04.2022. You are requested to send a detailed report in the matter for consideration of the Commission within 7 days."

Patiala violence

Clashes erupted on Friday in Patiala after the Shiv Sena workers were carrying out a march under the supervision of Punjab Shiv Sena Working President Harish Singla without permission. Pro-Khalistani groups arrived at the march site with weapons in order to attack Shiv Sena workers. The visuals captured by Republic TV show stone-pelting from the clash site. The police officials are trying to control the situation by breaking the tension between the two groups.

After the clashes, Shiv Sena has sacked its Punjab Working President Harish Singla. By the orders of Shiv Sena President Uddhav Thackeray, Shiv Sena youth president Aaditya Thackery and party's Secretary Anil Desai, party Leader Harisha Singla Patiala has been sacked for anti-party activities," an official order stated.

Terming the incident unfortunate, CM Mann has said that he was in touch with the Punjab DGP. Taking to Twitter, he said, "The incident of clashes in Patiala is deeply unfortunate. I have spoken to the DGP; peace has been restored in the area. We are closely monitoring the situation and will not let anyone create disturbance in the state."

Former Punjab CM Captain Amarinder Singh, reacting to the situation in Patiala, tweeted, "Concerned about the tense situation arising due to clashes between two groups in Patiala." Further tagging Punjab Police of India, he said, "Hope that Punjab Police will take firm action and ensure that law and order are maintained."