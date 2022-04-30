Patiala Violence: Opposition Slams AAP Govt's Failure; 'Kejriwal Must Spoon-feed Quickly'

The Opposition in Punjab slammed the AAP government for 'failure in administration' after a violent clash broke out between two groups in Patiala on Friday. Underlining that Punjab is a sensitive border area, the parties called for immediate and strict action against the perpetrators of violence.

At least 4 people were injured as the groups clashed outside a Kali Mata temple when members of “Shiv Sena (Bal Thackeray)” took out an anti-Khalistan rally in Patiala. The local authorities clamped a 11-hour curfew in the district from 7 p.m. on Friday to 6 a.m. on Saturday in light of the incident. Following the clash, Congress hit out at the AAP dispensation in the state.

Speaking to ANI, BJP leader RP Singh said, "Pro-Khalistan elements are active in Punjab due to the failure of Aam Aadmi Party and the Bhagwant Mann-led administration. Khalistani flag was hoisted at the District Commissioner's office. The Central government should take not of the clashes."

Congress leader KTS Tulsi too said that such a situation was not seen in Punjab for many years. "This is against Punjab's norms and values. They need to find out what triggered the incident. People of Punjab used to live peacefully here."

Meanwhile, BJP's Vinod Sarkar said the violence was a result of the Aam Aadmi Party's 'polarisation politics'. Condemning the incident, he insisted that law and order should be restored in Punjab.

Congress leader Gourav Vallabh said, Punjab is a border state and any such incident is of grave importance. Immediate action should be taken on the issue. Slamming the AAP, he said, "There are two governments running in Punjab. One, administered by Bhagwant Mann, and the other under Arvind Kejriwal's instruction. If Kejriwal has to do spoon-feeding, he should do it quickly and bring the culprits to book."

Patiala violence

The incident occurred earlier on Friday when the pro-Khalistani organisation collided with the Shiv Sena workers, who were carrying out a procession against the prevalence of the ‘anti-national’ Khalistani organisations in Patiala. Stones were pelted at Shiv Sena workers after they raised anti-Khalistan slogans.

Reportedly, Khalistan supporters brandished swords and other weapons in opposition to the rally. The situation became tense after violence erupted from both sides.

Patiala Deputy Commissioner Sakshi Sawhney said, "FIRs have been lodged, raids are underway. We appeal to the public to maintain peace." She also said that one person has been arrested in the case.