Patiala Violence: Ousted Shiv Sena Leader Arrested After Clashes With Pro-Khalistan Group

Hours after being expelled as Punjab working president of Shiv Sena, Harish Singla has been arrested by Police. Singla was leading an anti-Khalistan protest in Patiala without permission.

Earlier in the day, stones were pelted on the car of a suspended Shiv Sena leader. The incident took place roughly 50 meters from the Kali Mata mandir, where clashes had broken out earlier today between pro-Khalistani groups and Shiv Sena.

Speaking to Republic earlier in the day, Patiala SSP Nanak Singh had revealed that the situation continues to 'remain tense, but in control'. "We are working to dissipate the situation. We are also acting legally and registering the FIR on the basis of the statements. Two policemen were injured, one very seriously. Their statements are being taken," SSP Nanak Singh told Republic.

Shiv Sena Distances Itself From Sacked Leader Harish Singla

After violent clashes broke out between Shiv Sena and pro-Khalistan groups on Friday in Patiala, the party has now claimed that it was not associated with the protest. Now, Republic Media Network has accessed the letter wherein Shiv Sena's Punjab President Yograj Sharma had written to Patiala's Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) on April 20, claiming that the party has nothing to do with Harish Singla. This comes after Sena had earlier sacked its Punjab working president Harish Singla in the wake of the clashes.

"The event which was held by Harish Singla in Patiala has nothing to do with Shiv Sena. Harish Singla is solely responsible for what happened. If any incident happened during the event, then Harish Singla should be held responsible and the Shiv Sena has nothing to do with it," Yograj Sharma has stated in his letter to the Patiala SSP

Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann orders immediate probe

Meanwhile, Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann chaired a crucial meeting of the DGP and all the top officials after horrific clashes broke out between the Shiv Sena workers and pro-Khalistan groups in Patiala on Friday. CM Mann informed that he directed the officials to launch an immediate investigation of the incident. Moreover, the Punjab CM has also instructed the officials to make sure that not a single culprit is spared.

The clashes broke out outside the Kali Mata temple when members of Shiv Sena began a 'Khalistan Murdabad March'. Some pro-Khalistani organisations took out another march against the Sena event.

Near the Kali Mata temple, the two groups came face to face and hurled stones at each other. The temple gates were locked and police deployed in large numbers to prevent the situation from escalating further in the city, police said.

A Sena leader said the party had planned the march as a reply to the notification by 'Sikhs for Justice' to mark the foundation day of Khalistan on April 29.