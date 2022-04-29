Patiala Violence: Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann Directs Officials To Launch Immediate Probe

Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann chaired a crucial meeting of the DGP and all the top officials after horrific clashes broke out between the Shiv Sena workers and pro-Khalistan groups in Patiala on Friday. CM Mann informed that he directed the officials to launch an immediate investigation of the incident. Moreover, the Punjab CM has also instructed the officials to make sure that not a single culprit is spared.

"A meeting of the DGP and all the top officials was called on the incident in Patiala. Directed the immediate investigation of the case and gave strict instructions to the officials that not a single culprit should be spared. Anti-Punjab forces will not be allowed to disturb the peace of Punjab at any cost," tweeted Bhagwant Mann.

पटियाला में हुई घटना पर DGP और सभी बड़े अधिकारियों की मीटिंग बुलाई। मामले की तुरंत जांच के निर्देश दिए हैं और अधिकारियों को सख़्त हिदायत दी है कि एक भी दोषी को बख्शा न जाए।



पंजाब विरोधी ताकतों को किसी भी कीमत पर पंजाब की शांति भंग नहीं करने दी जाएगी।

Earlier, CM Mann condemned the incident and termed it "deeply unfortunate". He also claimed that as per his conversation with the DGP, peace had been restored in the area and that the situation was being 'closely monitored.' After the clashes, Bhagwant Mann also assured that attempts to create 'disturbance' in the state would not be allowed by his government.

"Punjab’s peace and harmony are of utmost importance," he asserted.

Patiala violence: BJP alleges deliberate plot by Punjab government, Arvind Kejriwal

BJP leader Manjinder Singh Sirsa attacked the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) government in Punjab over the clashes that took place in Patiala on Friday. In a video message shared on Twitter, Sirsa claimed that the Punjab administration and police were aware of the issue which was on for three days. The BJP leader has further stated that assurances were given that clashes will not take place, still, they were "allowed to happen". Sirsa further claimed that the AAP follows 'divide and rule' policy.

"The Punjab Police and the state government were aware about the issue. They said that nothing will happen, still clashes were allowed to take place. The situation was deliberately created because the AAP government is urban naxalite. It is known that they want to gain power in states. They want to gain power in more states and provoke people. They are destroying Punjab," said Manjinder Singh Sirsa

What happened in Patiala today was a deliberate miss by @AAPPunjab Govt which is controlled by @ArvindKejriwal who follows “Divide & Rule” policy



I urge people of Patiala to maintain the peace and harmony in the state

Patiala violence

Clashes broke out in Punjab's Patiala and a tense situation prevailed after stones were hurled and swords were brandished. The clashes broke out between two groups near Kali Mata temple in the city on Friday. It occurred when the Shiv Sena was carrying out a march, under the supervision of Punjab Shiv Sena working president Harish Singla without permission. Police personnel were deployed at the spot to bring the situation under control and maintain law and order in the city.