Patiala Violence: Raghav Chadha Lauds Mann's Govt In Punjab For Implementing 'law & Order'

In a key development, Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) leader Raghav Chadha on Sunday hailed Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann's government in Punjab as the administration has been successful in maintaining law and order in Patiala, post clashes between Shiv Sena and pro-Khalistani group.

Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) leader Raghav Chadha said, “Situation in Punjab is under control. Patiala Police officials under the guidance of Inspector General Mukhwinder Singh Chhina, have been successful in implementing law and order in Patiala, Punjab.” “Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann deployed new Police officials, new teams were formed to closely examine the situation in Patiala, Punjab. Chief Minister of Punjab, Bhagwant Mann on Sunday had a word with every injured Police official,” Raghav Chaddha further added.

Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) leader Raghav Chadha said, “On Saturday, the Police officials conducted a flag march in Patiala, Punjab to deliver the message of peace in the area. The Punjab government has taken various confidence measures and a peace committee meeting was also conducted on Sunday in which Police officials, civil administration officials, and community leaders were present.”

Chadha further added, “Punjab Police arrested the mastermind behind the clash, Barjinder Singh Parvana from Mohali, Punjab, and was brought to Patiala. AAP will not spare anyone who tries to disrupt peace in the city. Stringent actions will be taken against the accused. I salute the Punjab government for giving priority to brotherhood, love, and peace. Bhagwant Mann’s government condemns such acts in the state.”

Patiala Clashes

The incident of violence happened earlier on Friday when the pro-Khalistani organization clashed with the Shiv Sena workers, who were carrying out a procession against the prevalence of the ‘anti-national’ Khalistani organizations in Patiala. Stones were pelted at the Shiv Sena workers after they raised anti-Khalistan slogans. Clashes broke out outside the Kali Mata temple when members of Shiv Sena began a 'Khalistan Murdabad march'.

Meanwhile, Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann chaired a crucial meeting of the DGP and all the top officials after horrific clashes broke out between the Shiv Sena workers and pro-Khalistan groups in Patiala on Friday.

CM Mann informed that he directed the officials to launch an immediate investigation of the incident. Moreover, the Punjab CM has also instructed the officials to make sure that not a single culprit is spared. Meanwhile, Shiv Sena distanced itself from the party's state unit working president Harish Singla, who was arrested by the Punjab police.