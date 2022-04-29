Last Updated:

'Not the place for experiments' | Patiala Violence: Rahul Gandhi, Navjot Sidhu Lambast Punjab Govt For Law & Order Situation

Following abrupt clashes in Punjab, MP Rahul Gandhi and MLA Navjot Singh Sidhu lambasted Punjab government over the leniency in law & order in Patiala, Punjab.

A massive clash broke out between Shiv Sena and pro-Khalistani Sikh organisations on April 29 in Patiala, Punjab. The clash took place between the two groups after Shiv Sena marched against Khalistan in Patiala.

Following the clash, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi tweeted about the situation in Patiala Punjab. The member of Parliament, Rahul Gandhi said, “Visuals from Patiala are disturbing.”

He further wrote, “I repeat, Peace & Harmony are imperative in a sensitive border state like Punjab. This is not the place to carry out experiments.”

“Earnestly appeal to the Punjab govt to ensure law and order is maintained,” Rahul Gandhi continued. 

Meanwhile, the former president of the Punjab Pradesh Congress Committee (PPCC) Navjot Singh Sidhu also tweeted about the prevailing conditions in Patiala, Punjab. 

MLA Navjot Singh Sidhu said “Punjabis are tied in with our Guru’s teachings of Universal Brotherhood and Oneness. No antisocial elements should be allowed to incite any sort of division in our society. The incident in Patiala occurred due to the gross failure of the Punjab government to anticipate and control the mob. Responsibility should be fixed.”

Clashes between Shiv Sena and pro-Khalistani organizations 

The clash broke out while the Shiv Sena was carrying out a march, under the supervision of Punjab Shiv Sena working president Harish Singla without permission. “Seeing the problem of law and order here, police have been deployed. We are speaking with Shiv Sena’s (one of the two groups) chief Harish Singla as they don’t have any permission for the march,” DSP Mohit Malhotra told ANI.

Following this, pro-Khalistani groups arrived at the march site with weapons to attack Shiv-Sena workers. Incidents of stone-pelting have been reported from the clash site. The police officials are trying to bring the situation under control by breaking the tension between the two groups. 

Heavy police have been deployed amid a mob clash between Shiv Sena and pro-Khalistani groups in Patiala. According to sources, Shiv Sena workers were allegedly sloganeering against Khalistan in Punjab when the pro-Khalistani group launched attacks. 

