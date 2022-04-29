Patiala Violence: Shiv Sena Distances Itself From Sacked Leader Harish Singla

After violent clashes broke out between Shiv Sena and pro-Khalistan groups on Friday in Patiala, the party has now claimed that it was not associated with the protest. Now, Republic Media Network has accessed the letter wherein Shiv Sena's Punjab unit President Yograj Sharma had written to Patiala's Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) on April 20, claiming that the party has nothing to do with Harish Singla. This comes after Sena had earlier sacked its Punjab working president Harish Singla in the wake of the clashes.

"The event which was held by Harish Singla in Patiala has nothing to do with Shiv Sena. Harish Singla is solely responsible for what happened. If any incident happened during the event, then Harish Singla should be held responsible and the Shiv Sena has nothing to do with it," Yograj Sharma has stated in his letter to the Patiala SSP

Earlier on Friday, the Shiv Sena sacked its Punjab working president Harish Singla after clashes broke out in Patiala. The clash took place between the two groups after Shiv Sena marched against Khalistan in Patiala.

"By the orders of Shiv Sena President Uddhav Thackeray, Shiv Sena youth president Aaditya Thackery and party's Secretary Anil Desai, party Leader Harisha Singla Patiala has been sacked for anti-party activities," an official order stated.

Patiala Violence: Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann orders immediate probe

Meanwhile, Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann chaired a crucial meeting of the DGP and all the top officials after horrific clashes broke out between the Shiv Sena workers and pro-Khalistan groups in Patiala on Friday. CM Mann informed that he directed the officials to launch an immediate investigation of the incident. Moreover, the Punjab CM has also instructed the officials to make sure that not a single culprit is spared.