Patiala Violence: Shiv Sena Expels Its Punjab Leader Over Clash With Pro-Khalistan Groups

Shiv Sena has sacked its Punjab working president Harish Singla after clashes broke out between Shiv Sena and pro-Khalistani groups on Friday in Patiala. The clash took place between the two groups after Shiv Sena marched against Khalistan in Patiala.

"By the orders of Shiv Sena President Uddhav Thackeray, Shiv Sena youth president Aaditya Thackery and party's Secretary Anil Desai, party Leader Harisha Singla Patiala has been sacked for anti-party activities," an official order stated.

Clashes between Shiv Sena and pro- Khalistani Sikh organisations

The clashes broke out when Shiv Sena was carrying out a march under the supervision of Punjab Shiv Sena working president Harish Singla without permission. “Seeing the problem of law and order here, police have been deployed. We are speaking with Shiv Sena’s (one of the two groups) chief Harish Singla as they don’t have any permission for the march,” DSP Mohit Malhotra told ANI.

There were reports of stones being hurled during the incident and a few people were injured. Patiala Inspector-General of Police Rakesh Agarwal informed that the situation is now under control.

"We have called force from outside. A Peace committee meeting has been called by the Deputy Commissioner," he said, adding restoring peace in the area was their priority.

Terming the incident unfortunate, Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann stated that he was in touch with the DGP of Punjab Police. "The incident of clashes in Patiala is deeply unfortunate. I have spoken to the DGP; peace has been restored in the area. We are closely monitoring the situation and will not let anyone create disturbance in the state," Mann said in a tweet.

According to sources, Shiv Sena workers were allegedly sloganeering against Khalistan in Punjab when the pro-Khalistani group launched attacks. Swords were being brandished by the clashing sides.