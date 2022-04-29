Patiala Violence: Stones Pelted On Car Of Suspended Shiv Sena Leader After Clashes

In a fresh escalation of tensions in Patiala, stones were pelted on the car of suspended Shiv Sena Punjab working president Harish Singla. The incident took place roughly 50 meters from the Kali Mata mandir, where clashes had broken out earlier today between pro-Khalistan groups and Shiv Sena.

The development also comes minutes before curfew in Patiala comes into enforcement. Section 144 has been imposed by the District Magistrate from 7 PM on April 29, to 6 AM, on April 30 keeping in mind the law and order situation in the area.

Speaking to Republic earlier in the day, Patiala SSP Nanak Singh had revealed that the situation continues to 'remain tense, but in control'. "We are working to dissipate the situation. We are also acting legally and registering the FIR on the basis of the statements. Two policemen were injured, one very seriously. Their statements are being taken," SSP Nanak Singh told Republic.

Patiala violence: Shiv Sena expels Harish Singla

It is pertinent to mention here that the Shiv Sena has ousted its Punjab working president Harish Singla, who was reportedly responsible for leading the 'Khalistan Murdabad' march over 'anti-party activities.' "By the orders of Shiv Sena President Uddhav Thackeray, Shiv Sena youth president Aaditya Thackery and party's Secretary Anil Desai, party leader Harisha Singla Patiala has been sacked for anti-party activities," an official order stated.

Shocking visuals surfaced from Punjab's Patiala on Friday after Khalistan supporters openly clashed with Shiv Sena workers over the latter's 'anti-Khalistan' march in the area. Brandishing swords and sticks, pro-separatist Sikh organizations were seen taking on the Sena workers near the Kali Mata temple in Patiala. Stone-pelting was also witnessed from atop a 'Langar Bhavan'. The incident left 4 including police personnel injured. The police were also forced to resort to firing to bring the clashes under control.

Meanwhile, Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann in his first response called the incident 'deeply unfortunate'. He revealed that as per his conversation with the DGP, peace had been restored in the area and that the situation was being 'closely monitored.' "We are closely monitoring the situation and will not let anyone create disturbance in the State. Punjab’s peace and harmony is of utmost importance," he stated.