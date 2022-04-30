Patiala Violence: Swords Brandished, Stones Pelted; CCTV Video Shows Truth Behind Clashes

CCTV footage, first accessed by Republic Media Network, reveals shocking details of what transpired in Punjab's Patiala on Friday, April 29, during clashes after Shiv Sena workers took out an anti-Khalistan protest march. At least four people were reported injured in the violence.

Now, the CCTV footage accessed by Republic shows what really happened in Patiala on April 29. Apart from people brandishing swords, the video shows pro-Khalistan supporters and rioters damaging shops outside the Kali Devi temple in Patiala. The video was captured by the CCTV cameras placed outside the temple's gate.

According to some reports, pro-Khalistan organisations immediately attacked the protesters and later damaged shops and vehicles.

Sacked Shiv Sena leader Harish Singla sent to 2-day police custody

Sacked Shiv Sena leader Harish Singla who was arrested for leading the anti-Khalistan protest in Patiala without permission has been sent to two-day police custody. Singla was expelled as Shiv Sena's Punjab working president after clashes broke out in Patiala on Friday.

Patiala Deputy Commissioner Sakshi Sawhney said, "FIRs have been lodged, raids are underway. We appeal to the public to maintain peace." She also said that one person has been arrested in the case.

In wake of the incident, district officials have imposed a curfew, besides snapping mobile internet services in Patiala. According to the government order, all mobile internet and SMS services will remain suspended between 9:30 am and 6:00 pm.

The Punjab government has also removed Patiala Inspector General of Police Rakesh Agarwal from his post. The Punjab government also ordered the transfer of Patiala SSP and SP.

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has alleged that the Punjab administration and police were aware of the issue which was brewing for the last three days. "The situation was deliberately created because the AAP government is an urban Naxalite. It is known that they want to gain power in states. They want to gain power in more states and provoke people. They are destroying Punjab," said BJP leader Manjinder Singh Sirsa.

Kejriwal assures 'strict action' against those disturbing Punjab's peace

In the aftermath of the violent clashes between pro-Khalistan groups and Shiv Sena workers in Patiala, Delhi Chief Minister and Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) supremo Arvind Kejriwal has assured that 'strict action' will be taken against the perpetrators. Speaking to reporters on Saturday, Arvind Kejriwal asserted that action will be taken against those jeopardising the border state's peace.