Patient Bitten By Rat In Mumbai Hospital; AAP To Protest Against BMC & Mayor's Negligence

After reports of rat-bite on a patient's face admitted to a civic-run hospital in Mumbai surfaced, Aam Aadmi Party's (AAP) Mumbai unit decided to hold a protest against Mayor Kishori Pednekar on her negligence in repairs and maintenance of civic hospitals across Mumbai on June 23 (Wednesday). Officials from BMC-run Rajawadi Hospital in suburban Ghatkopar confirmed that the patient has suffered a rat bite inside the hospital while adding that injuries were “superficial” and the patient’s eye has not been affected.

AAP in its press release sharply criticized the BMC and city authorities over the incident. Arvind Kejriwal-led party added that BMC is busy applauding itself over the healthcare system but in reality, it does not even have basic safety. Moreover, an immediate inquiry is demanded by the party.

Lashing out at the Mayor, AAP said that she approached the incident without any 'cognizance of the underlying miserable state of affairs'.

"What makes this even more appalling is that the Mayor has a very cavalier approach to the incident, with absolutely no cognizance of the underlying miserable state of affairs at our government hospitals, that this incident unveils. The Mayor must apologize, and must also be held accountable for such gross negligence in Mumbai's hospitals," added AAP.

The 24-year-old Srinivas Yellappa had undergone eye surgery recently at a BMC-run hospital and the shocking incident took place yesterday (Tuesday, June 22). What comes as a greater shock is that Dr Vidya Thakur, dean, Rajawadi Hospital, said that 'injuries are superficial'.

The patient is again undergoing treatment for the injuries, informed hospital official.

“Such an incident should not have happened. The injuries of the patient are superficial, still, it could have been avoided. There is no threat to the eye, but injuries are being treated at our hospital. The ward (where the incident took place) is on the ground floor. Some people dump garbage on hospital premises despite being told not to do so. It could have attracted rodents there,” she said.

Family's claim

The victim's sister reportedly informed media that her brother’s left eye had received injuries and she noticed that when she visited him in the hospital. Later, the authorities informed her about the injury. The sister expressed her anguish by adding that her brother was already in a critical situation and further questioned who will take responsibility for this.

Mumbai Mayor's confirmation

Meanwhile, Mumbai Mayor Kishori Pednekar addressed the press over the incident and informed about the patient's condition.