'Kaidi Baja Raha Thali' Say posters Of Lalu-Shahabuddin Over Tejashwi's 'thali-bowl' Call

Ahead of the state Assembly elections which are scheduled to take place later this year, posters featuring Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) leaders Lalu Prasad Yadav and Mohammad Shahabuddin have been installed at Income Tax and Dak Bungalow roads in Bihar's capital city Patna. This is in response to Tejashwi Yadav calling for a 'thali-bowl' clanging response to Amit Shah's virtual rally in the state planned for Sunday, over alleged mistreatment of migrant workers.

'Kaidi baja raha thali'

The posters feature both leaders banging 'thalis' inside the jail. The slogans on these posters read 'Kaidi baja raha thali, janata bajao taali' in an apparent jibe at the two RJD leaders serving terms in prison. Lalu, who is a former Chief Minister of Bihar, is currently undergoing medical treatment at the Rajendra Institute of Medical Sciences (RIMS) in Jharkhand's Ranchi.

Yadav, who has been in prison since December 2017, was sentenced to seven years of imprisonment in 2018 under the Indian Penal Code (IPC) and seven years under the Prevention of Corruption Act in the fodder scam case. Shahabuddin, who has been convicted in several cases, is currently lodged in jail.

Amit Shah to address a virtual rally

The BJP has made all preparations for the virtual rally of Home Minister Amit Shah for Bihar which is scheduled to be held on Sunday. Shah is also scheduled to hold a similar virtual rally for West Bengal on June 8. Similarly, other top leaders from the party will also hold rallies in other states which are set to hold elections in the coming months.

Bihar is going to polls in October-November this year. As BJP lost in Delhi, all eyes are set on former party chief Amit Shah and Nitish Kumar-led JDU. While Kumar faces strong anti-incumbency, RJD - Bihar's main opposition has lost the lustre it once had due to the absence of it's chief Lalu Prasad Yadav.

Meanwhile, former JDU Vice President Prashant Kishor has also claimed that he is working at 'ground level' for development of Bihar. In a twist of sorts, London-based Pushpam Priya Choudhary, the daughter of JDU leader Binod Choudhary, on March 8 declared herself as the Chief Ministerial candidate.

In the 2015 assembly polls, CM Nitish Kumar's JDU, then a part of the Mahagathbandhan won 71 seats, Lalu Prasad Yadav's RJD won 80 seats, and Congress won 27 seats. The BJP which fought the elections alone after Kumar in 2013 broke the 17-year-old alliance won a mere 53 seats out of 157 contested. However, the saffron party came back to power when Kumar ditched the Mahagathbandhan and once again stitched an alliance with the BJP.

