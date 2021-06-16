Patna: Clash Erupts Between Supporters Of Chirag Paswan & Pashupati Paras Over LJP Fallout

The escalating protests outside the residence of LJP MP Pashupati Kumar Paras in Patna turned violent after a clash took place between the supporters of Chirag Paswan and Paras on Wednesday.

A massive crowd gathered at the Patna airport as Chirag Paswan’s uncle Pashupati Paras landed in the city from Delhi amid a growing family feud that has put the Lok Janshakti Party in crisis. In a turn of events, Paras took over the LJP parliamentary party, becoming the man behind the coup against party chief Chirag Paswan.

Protesters were seen raising slogans, denouncing Pashupati Paras and the other five MPs for 'betraying' nephew Paswan when he needed him the most. They demanded that Chirag should be made the leader of the party of the Lok Sabha once again. Despite heavy rains, a large number of supporters gathered at the airport, raising black flags against Paras in a political showdown in Bihar.

Paswan's paternal uncle Paras has been elected as LJP leader by five of the party's six MPs in place of him. Both factions have now moved to control the party and project their group as the real LJP, founded by Ram Vilas Paswan. While the wing led by Chirag Paswan has expelled the five rebel MPs from the party, the rival group has removed him as its president. The police soon detained Paswan’s supporters for creating a ruckus at the airport.

While speaking to Republic TV, one of the protesters said, "We are not demanding anything. We have come here to protest and to tell the people that Chirag is not alone, we all are there with him. The youth stand with Chirag Paswan. Whatever decision he takes, we will support him."

Paswan accuses Pashupati Paras of breaking party

Earlier in the day, Paswan accused his uncle and five-party MPs of hatching a conspiracy against him and the party while he was unwell. He said that the manner in which he sacked as the LJP President was 'illegal' and contested Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla's decision to name Pashupati Paras as the leader of the party in the House. Paswan also accused former ally JD(U) of creating fissures in the party.

However, the ruling party hit back at Paswan’s allegations against CM Nitish Kumar and termed the LJP politics filmsy. JD(U) leader said Chirag Paswan is finding fault in Nitish Kumar and overlooking their underbelly.