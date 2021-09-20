Patna Court Orders FIR On Tejashwi Yadav & 6 Others For Alleged ₹5 Crore Cheating

With respect to the complaint letter filed against Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) leader Tejashwi Yadav and six others, a Patna court ordered the registration of FIRs. In the complaint letter filed in the court, politician Sanjiv Kumar Singh has alleged that the RJD leaders took Rs 5 crore from him and in return promised him a Lok Sabha ticket from Bhagalpur in the 2019 Lok Sabha elections.

The complainant, who happens to be a Congress leader, also alleged that they threatened to kill him when he confronted them on not getting the ticket in spite of paying money.

Tejashwi's sister Misa Bharti, Madan Mohan Jha, Sadanand Singh, and Rajesh Rathore have also been named in the complaint letter.

Complaint letter against Tejashwi Yadav and six others

Sanjiv Kumar Singh, in the complaint letter filed on August 18 in the Patna CJM court, said,

"Promising to give an RJD ticket from the Bhagalpur constituency in the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, the accused took a sum of Rs 5 crore from me. They, however, did not give me the ticket and instead promised to give me one in the 2020 Bihar Assembly elections, which was also not given to me. When I confronted them, they threatened to kill me."

Meanwhile, the Janata Dal-United took a dig at the RJD on this. Former Bihar Minister and party MLC Neeraj Kumar, taking to his official Twitter handle, said 'Bura ka anjam, Bura hi hota hai'. He also said, "Nobody escapes the gavel of justice. RJD had been running this business of extorting money in return for party tickets for a very long time. Don't know to what level will they take down politics."

कहा जाता है बुरा, का परिणाम बुरा, ही होता है। कानून के हाथ बहुत लम्बे होते हैं|

वंशवादी राजद पार्टी में पैसे के बदले टिकट का धंधा करने वाले अब राजनीति को पता नहीं किस निम्न स्तर तक पहुचाएंगे।

एक कहावत है‘अपने जोगी नंगा तो का दिए वरदान’

राजद और काँग्रेस पर सटीक बैठता नजर आ रहा है। — Neeraj kumar (@neerajkumarmlc) September 19, 2021

A few days back, the JDU had released a video in which Tejashwi Yadav was seen distributing currency notes of Rs. 500 denomination to a group of women in Gopalganj District of Bihar. Tejashwi had gone to Gopalganj to address a political program in the Baikunthpur assembly constituency and while returning, he was caught on camera distributing currency notes.

Having shared the video, the Nitish Kumar-led party had pointed out that the dates for the Panchayat elections in Bihar had been announced, and had accused Tejashwi of violating the Moral Code of Conduct. The party had even approached the Election Commission.