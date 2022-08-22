Patna Protester Badly Injured In Thrashing For Seeking Job; Tejashwi Forced To Order Probe

Deputy Chief Minister of Bihar, Tejashwi Yadav held a press conference on August 22 to address the recent incident in Patna wherein teacher aspirants who were protesting and demanded jobs, were brutally thrashed by the police.

While talking about the protest, DCM Yadav said, "We are serious about this issue. The visuals of the police beating up the protesters did not look good. This should have never happened. An Inquiry Committee has been set up to investigate the matter. The video even shows the ADM (assistant district magistrate) thrashing a protester with a Tiranga in his hand. Strict action will be taken against the ADM if found guilty."

While giving assurance to the students about the job situation in the state, the DCM said, "Students are requested to be patient. We are working on solving their issues. We have been fighting for jobs. We have announced on 15th August that 10 lakh jobs will be given."

The Twitter account of the Office of Tejashwi Yadav posted a video of a protester getting beaten up by the Police and said, "Hon'ble Deputy Chief Minister spoke to Patna District Magistrate over phone. DM has constituted an inquiry committee under the leadership of Patna Central SP and DDC about why ADM himself lathi-charged the candidates. If found guilty, action will be taken against the concerned officer.''

Protester holding Tiranga left with serious injuries after thrashing

Republic Media Network has learnt that a boy named Anishu Rahman who demanded for a job while holding a Tiranga and was beaten black and blue by ADM KK Singh has been admitted to the hospital. He has sustained a hairline fracture on his jaw due to the brutal thrashing by a lathi and is unable to speak as of now. The boy who hails from Benipur in Darbhanga district, has now been taken back home by his family.

Bihar Teacher Aspirants Protest

Hundreds and thousands of CTET and BTET candidates were protesting at Patna's Dakbangla intersection due to non-inclusion of CTET and BTET candidates in the seventh phase teacher planning process. These are teachers of the state who have passed the eligibility test but haven't been given jobs for years.

These demonstrations take place soon after the newly elected Bihar government, which is headed by Chief Minister Nitish Kumar and Deputy Chief Minister Tejashwi Yadav, promised to create thousands of jobs for the state's residents.

Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD), which was at loggerheads with Nitish Kumar of the JD(U) during the 2020 Bihar Assembly elections, pledged to create 10 lakh employment for the state's residents if voted to power. The pledge was a part of the party's manifesto.

Even after coming to power, both CM Nitish Kumar and Dy CM Tejashwi Yadav had assured to fulfill the promise.

In the midst of this, the police brutally beat the teachers who had taken to the streets of Patna in a fit of rage to seek employment, which has been one of the RJD's primary goals.

Image: PTI