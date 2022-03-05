Patnaik announces names of BJD’s Mayor candidates for Bhubaneswar, Cuttack & Berhampur

Bhubaneswar, Mar 5 (PTI) Ending all speculations, ruling Biju Janata Dal president and Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik on Saturday announced the names of the party’s candidates for the Mayor post in three municipal corporations of Bhubaneswar, Cuttack and Berhampur.

Sulochana Das will be the BJD's candidate for the Mayor post in Bhubaneswar Municipal Corporation (BMC), while for Cuttack Municipal Corporation it will be Subash Singh and Sanghamitra Dalei for the Berhampur Municipal Corporation (BeMC).

The polling for the state’s three municipal corporations and 106 other Urban Local Bodies (ULBs) are slated to be held on March 24 for which nomination filing process has started from March 22 and will continue till March 7.

While names of many prominent women were making rounds as the BJD candidate for the BMC mayor post, Patnaik finally picked up former journalist and State Commissioner for Persons with Disabilities (PwD) Sulochana Das as the party candidate.

"I express my gratitude towards chief minister and BJD president for choosing me as the party’s Mayor candidate. I hail from a humble family and will try to meet aspiration of the people," an emotional Das told reporters here.

Starting her political career from Congress, Sulochana Das had later joined BJD and also worked as the regional party’s spokesperson.

The Bhubaneswar Municipal Corporation is spread over three assembly segments.

Patnaik named Rajya Sabha MP Subhas Singh as party's Mayor candidate for CMC. Singh, a noted trade union leader had joined BJD after working with people under the banner of CPI and CPI(M). "I am happy that the Chief Minister considered me as a candidate for the Mayor post. I will work hard for the development of the millennium city of Cuttack," he said.

The CMC area is spread over three assembly segments.

Patnaik also named Sanghamitra Dalai as the BJD's Mayor candidate for the Berhampur Municipal Corporation (BeMC). Dalai started her political journey as a Congress candidate and later joined BJD and become a corporator of BeMC.

"I thank chief minister Naveen Patnaik for posing trust on me. We will work together for the development of Berhampur city," Dalai said.

The State Election Commission (SEC) had already announced that this is for the first time that the Mayors and chairpersons of ULBs will be directly elected by the people. While the post of Mayor for BMC and BeMC are reserved for women, the CMC post was unreserved.

The opposition BJP was yet to announce the names of its Mayor candidates for the three municipal corporations, the Congress has already named former corporator Giribala Behera as the party's mayor candidate for the CMC and Madhismita Acharya for BMC. PTI AAM RG RG

