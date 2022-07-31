Patra Chawl Scam Case: Mumbai Police To Provide Security To Witness Swapna Patkar

In the latest development in the Patra Chawl Scam case, Mumbai Police will provide police security to Swapna Patkar who is a witness in the case, as per sources. In a complaint filed earlier, Swapna alleged that she received a threat letter pressuring her to withdraw her statement against Sanjay Raut in the scam case.

Republic TV has learnt that Patkar registered a complaint in the Vakola police station stating that she has received a threat letter from unknown people asking her to withdraw her statement. Vakola police have filed a non-cognisable case under Section 507 (offence of criminal intimidation by an anonymous communication) of IPC and the investigation is underway. An FIR will also be registered in the matter soon. The alleged threat came in relation to Patkar's statement that was recorded by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) in the Patra Chawl case, which was allegedly against Sanjay Raut.

Patra Chawl Scam case

The Enforcement Directorate on Sunday conducted mega raids at Shiv Sena spokesperson Sanjay Raut's 'Maitri' residence at Mumbai's Bhandup in connection with the Patra Chawl land scam case. The raids came a day after the Sena MP skipped two summons issued by the agency which is probing a PMLA case related to the alleged Patra Chawl land scam.

The summons issued to the Shiv Sena leader was in connection with the Rs.1,034 crore land scam case which pertains to the redevelopment of the Patra Chawl and related transactions involving his wife and other associates. While businessman Pravin Raut was arrested in this case in February, the ED attached 8 land parcels in Alibaug and a flat in Mumbai's Dadar linked to Sanjay Raut on April 5.

The Sena leader has denied any wrongdoing and alleged that he is being targeted due to political vendetta. Raut is a loyalist of former Maharashtra chief minister Uddhav Thackeray, who was recently forced out of office following a rebellion and split in the party. The Rajya Sabha MP was questioned in the case on July 1. He spent about 10 hours with the investigating officer during which his statement was recorded under the criminal sections of the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA).

In April, the ED had provisionally attached assets worth over Rs 11.15 crore of Raut's wife Varsha Raut, and two of his associates as part of its probe. The attached properties are in the form of land held by Pravin M Raut, Sanjay Raut's aide and a former director of Guru Ashish Construction Private Limited, at Palghar, Saphale (a town in Palghar) and Padgha (in Thane district).

The properties also include a flat in Mumbai suburb Dadar held by Varsha Raut and eight plots at the Kihim beach in Alibaug jointly held by Varsha Raut and Swapna Patkar, the wife of Sujit Patkar, a "close associate" of Sanjay Raut, the ED had said. The agency wants to question Sanjay Raut to know about his "business and other links" with Pravin Raut and Patkar and also about the property deals involving his wife.

(Image: PTI)