10-day Pattana Pragathi Program To Be Held In Telangana Towards Improving Urban Living

Politics

Telangana government, on Sunday, Feb 16 decided to organise Pattana Pragathi or town development program for 10 days in all the towns and cities of the state.

Written By Rishabh Mishra | Mumbai |
Pattana Pragathi

Telangana government, on Sunday, February 16 decided to organise Pattana Pragathi or town development program for 10 days in all the towns and cities of the state. The program will begin on February 24, said that Chief Minister of Telangana K Chandrasekhar Rao (KCR). During the cabinet meeting that he called on Sunday, February 16, KCR reiterated the importance of urban sanitation and greenery as well.  

KCR on Pattana Pragathi program 

KCR while speaking at the cabinet meeting about the importance of cleanliness and hygiene in towns and cities said, "The Pattana Pragathi program should lay a strong foundation for the best urban living and its goal should be a journey towards it. Urban areas should be clean and have good sanitation and greenery, there should be planned progress and citizens should get better services. In all, steps should be initiated to improve the living standards of people in the urban areas”. 

Read: Telangana too decides to pass anti-CAA assembly resolution, urges Centre to repeal CAA

Another decision regarding holding a state-level Municipal Conference meeting at Pragathi Bhavan on February 18 was also taken on Sunday. The conference will be attended by the people like the Mayors, Municipal Chairpersons, Commissioners, MLAs, Collectors and Additional Collectors. A special officer for each ward will also be appointed for the Pattana Pragathi program in the state. 

Read: Telangana government brings back 16 labourers stranded in Iraq for 2 years

Telangana passes anti-CAA resolution 

Apart from discussing the Pattana Pragathi program, the Telangana government on February 16 also decided to pass an assembly resolution against the Citizenship Amendment Act, joining the ranks of anti-CAA states. They urged the Centre to repeal the last year's changes in the Citizenship Act. It also appealed to the Centre "not to discriminate" on the basis of religion in granting citizenship to anyone. 

Read: No discrimination against Telangana in fund allocation: Sitharaman refutes CM's charges

“The State Cabinet appealed to the Union Government, not to discriminate on the basis of religion for according Indian citizenship. It requested that all religions must be treated as equal before the law,” an official release on decisions taken in the Cabinet meeting said on late Sunday night. 

(With ANI Inputs)

Read: Fake visa racket busted in Telangana, three held

Published:
COMMENT
