Nitish Kumar's Apprehensions On Modi In Public Domain: Pavan Varma Resolute, Wants Clarity

Ahead of Bihar Assembly elections scheduled later this year, the Nitish Kumar-led Janata Dal-United is experiencing fresh division within its ranks. After JDU vice president Prashant Kishor's public rebuke of the party's support to the contentious Citizenship Amendment Act in Parliament, its senior spokesperson and national general secretary Pavan Varma has upped the ante against Kumar.

In a letter to Nitish Kumar, Varma has questioned the JDU-BJP alliance for Delhi Assembly polls and has also sought ideological clarification from the Bihar CM. He also said that Kumar had expressed apprehension about Narendra Modi and his policies way before 2014 and had called for an 'RSS mukt Bharat'.

This is the letter I have written to ⁦@NitishKumar⁩ today asking him how the JD(U) has formed an alliance with the BJP for the Delhi elections, given his own views on the BJP, and the massive national outrage against the divisive CAA-NPR-NRC scheme. pic.twitter.com/ErSynnuiYm — Pavan K. Varma (@PavanK_Varma) January 21, 2020

Kumar's apprehension with Modi in public domain

Speaking to Republic TV, Pavan Varma clarified that what he has mentioned in the letter was something that the public already knew. "What Nitish Kumar said about Narendra Modi and BJP leaders before 2017 is in the public domain. He broke off with the BJP (in 2014) on account of his belief that Modi's ascendence (to power) was not in the interest of the country and that was in the public realm."

Varma said Nitish Kumar had reservations on certain directions that BJP was headed and had expressed that in meetings with party leaders. "It was in the presence of office bearers that Nitish Kumar said that democratic and socialist forces need to regroup. A senior party official was assigned to take this task forward."

Don't doubt Nitish's political integrity

"I don't doubt Nitish Kumar's political integrity, I seek clarity," Varma said while explaining why JDU should tread a cautious political line on issues like CAA, NRC and NPR while there is nationwide public outrage against those. "For a party which draws its inspiration from figures like Mahatma Gandhi, Ram Manohar Lohia and JP Narayan and have secularism mentioned in its constitution, it is important there is clarity on ideology and where its headed."

Why JDU-BJP alliance in Delhi?

Earlier, speaking to reporters, the former IFS officer had noted the Akali Dal-BJP split in Delhi elections and questioned by JDU tied with the BJP. "The Akalis are not aligning with the BJP in Delhi elections. If Akali Dal can do this, then I think JDU needs to think about it. Nitish Kumar needs to clear the party's ideological stance on issues."

Doesn't rule out quitting JDU

On his next move, Varma said he would wait for the kind of response that he gets from Nitish Kumar to his letter. When asked if he and JDU vice president Prashant Kishor are signaling an internal rebellion in JDU, "There is no internal rebellion. There should be clarity within the party as elections are approaching this year."

Pavan Varma also reasoned his apprehension on an alliance with BJP outside Bihar saying that the kind of backlash people have given to the BJP government on the CAA-NPR-NRC issue calls for cautious political positioning of JDU. "It has always been our stance that the alliance with BJP is limited to just Bihar. Only after 2015 did we extended that to Delhi (Central government)."

