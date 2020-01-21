Pavan Varma Stresses On Bihar CM's 'discomfort' With Alliance On Article 370, Triple Talaq

The Janata Dal-United senior spokesperson and national general secretary Pavan Varma on Tuesday revealed that the JD(U) chief Nitish Kumar had expressed discomfort on various decisions taken by their alliance partner, BJP. In an exclusive interview with Republic TV, Varma said that Kumar had issues with the BJP's decision on passing of the Triple Talaq bill, Article 370 and now the Citizenship Amendment Act.

Speaking to Republic TV Varma said, "After 2017 return to BJP by Mr Nitish Kumar - it's now just the end of 2019 - on several occasions outside the public platform, Nitish Kumar has expressed his discomfort with the alliance on several issues. Article 370 was one and the manner in which it was done. Triple Talaq bill was another one, where we were not against the abolishment of the Triple Talaq but on the manner in which the bill was brought in and the nature of the bill. We were supportive of the reason to abolish triple talaq but were against the fact that there was no consultation on the content of the bill before it was passed. There have been issues."

'Ideological clarity'

"Even in the CAA, NRC, Nitish Kumar was part of the manifesto. He has not clarified his position. He said there will be no NRC that was one cryptic statement on his path. But on the NPR which is the first step to the NRC, he said let there be a discussion. Even on CAA, our party supported in the parliament but later the CM insisted that let there be further discussions on it. I am saying that unless the party like JDU in particular which prides itself of being an ideology-based party has ideology clarity which has its principal alliance partners so far limited only to Bihar before it expands its alliance further is it not fair for the party to have an ideological clarity."

Earlier in a letter to Nitish Kumar, Varma questioned the JDU-BJP alliance for Delhi Assembly polls and has also sought ideological clarification from the Bihar CM. He also said that Kumar had expressed apprehension about Narendra Modi and his policies way before 2014 and had called for an 'RSS mukt Bharat'.

This is the letter I have written to ⁦@NitishKumar⁩ today asking him how the JD(U) has formed an alliance with the BJP for the Delhi elections, given his own views on the BJP, and the massive national outrage against the divisive CAA-NPR-NRC scheme. pic.twitter.com/ErSynnuiYm — Pavan K. Varma (@PavanK_Varma) January 21, 2020

