WATCH: Here's How Pavan Varma Reacted To Nitish Kumar Saying He Was Free To Join Any Party

JD(U) leader Pavan Varma on Thursday welcomed Chief Minister Nitish Kumar's call for discussion within the party - a tangential response on the main point of the Nitish's response to his disgruntlement which was to notify Varma that he was free to join any other party.

Earlier in the week, questioning the JDU-BJP alliance for Delhi Assembly polls and seeking an ideological clarification from the Bihar CM, Varma had written a letter to Nitish Kumar. In the letter, he stated that when allies like Akali Dal have distanced itself from BJP, then what was the need for JDU to ally with BJP in Delhi assembly polls? He also said that Kumar had expressed apprehension about Narendra Modi and his policies way before 2014 and had called for an 'RSS Mukt Bharat'.

He wrote, "Even after you aligned with the BJP in 2017, your private apprehensions regarding the BJP did not change. For instance, I remember you confessing to me in private how the current leadership of the BJP has humiliated you. You have maintained that BJP is leading to a dangerous space."