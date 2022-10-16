Pawan Kalyan Questions Police Action Over Arrest Of 100 JSP Supporters In Vishakhapatnam

After tensions prevailed at Vishakhapatnam International Airport in Andhra Pradesh, Jana Sena Party (JSP) chief Pawan Kalyan in a press conference revealed that more than 100 JSP supporters were arrested by police on Sunday. Around 307 cases have been registered by police against 15 members who asked for permission for the Jana Vani program.

Speaking to reporters on Sunday, Jana Sena Party chief and actor Pawan Kalyan said, “On Saturday midnight, police came to my hotel room too and thrashed the door.”

pic.twitter.com/LMzs5seRwZ — ANI (@ANI) October 16, 2022

YSRCP ministers allegedly heckled by Pawan Kalyan supporters

On Saturday, tension erupted at Vizag airport after a large number of JSP supporters who had gathered to receive their party chief and Telugu superstar Pawan Kalyan, allegedly attacked the convoy of the TTD chairman and other YSRCP leaders including the ministers.

Hundreds of fans and supporters of Pawan Kalyan and his Jana Sena Party, who gathered at the airport to welcome the superstar, were accused of attacking TTD chairman and YSRCP Kotha Andha coordinator Subba Reddy and Ministers - Roja and Jogi Ramesh by allegedly pelting stones at their cars while raising slogans against the 3 capital plan of the Jagan Mohan Reddy's government in Andhra Pradesh.

Pawan Kalyan condemns the arrest of his party leaders

Jana Sena Party leader and actor Pawan Kalyan on Sunday condemned the arrest of his party leaders and workers for an incident at the Visakhapatnam Airport and demanded their immediate release. He found fault with the way police handled the situation on Saturday and alleged that they showed high-handedness towards the Jana Sena leaders and workers.

Notably, the YSRCP leaders were in Visakhapatnam to attend the ‘Visakha Garjana' rally to support the three capital plan of their government. After the rally, the Jagan Mohan-led party leaders went to the airport, where they were allegedly attacked by Pawan Kalyan's supporters. Reacting to this, the police interfered and immediately dispersed the JSP supporters.

It is pertinent to mention that when the YSRCP came to power in May 2019, the Jagan Mohan Reddy-led state government decided to ditch the half-completed unified Greenfield capital city project initiated by the previous state government and suggested building three capitals for the state of Andhra Pradesh.