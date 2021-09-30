'Pawan Kalyan Speaking Out Of Frustration': YSRCP On Being Accused Of Targeting Dalits

Responding to Jana Sena chief Pawan Kalyan's remarks accusing the YSRCP-led Andhra Pradesh government of targeting the Kamma community and Dalits by implicating them in false cases, senior Yuvajana Sramika Rythu Congress Party (YSRCP) leader K Parthasarathy said that Kalyan has been speaking out of frustration as he failed to win public attention.

Parthasarathy accused the Jana Sena chief of trying to create a rift between the people and the government and said that the people won't believe Kalyan's words nor would they elect him as chief minister as they will always support Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy.

Refuting Pawan Kalyan's allegations, the YSRCP leader said on Wednesday that the state government is not against the Kamma caste or any particular community and recalled that it has given prominence to all communities, especially the weaker sections. "Pawan must realise that lashing out at the government and targeting the chief minister will not allow him to become the chief minister as he has no qualities or the body language (required) to become CM", Parthasarathy added.

Pawan Kalyan's accuses YSRCP government of targeting Dalits

Earlier, Jana Sena President Pawan Kalyan had levied several allegations against the state government and said that it has been targeting the Kamma community and the Dalits by implicating them in false cases. He further alleged that the leaders of the state ruling party have been making objectionable comments on his family and accused Chief Minister Jagan Mohan Reddy of speaking about his family matters.

Slamming the state government for making remarks on his family, Pawan Kalyan said "I would not stoop to such a level and not at all drag any women into controversy." The JSP chief also said that YSRCP has been trying to rob the film industry's revenue in the name of the proposed online ticketing system.

However, refuting all allegations, Parthasarathy said that Kalyan has instead earned a lot from the film industry and his allegations are not true. The online ticket system has been implemented for bringing transparency and avoid black marketing because the private parties are already charging 12% additional charges on tickets whereas the government is offering to provide such services by only collecting 2%.

(With inputs from ANI, Image: ANI/PTI)