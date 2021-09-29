Pawan Kalyan tears into YSR Congress, says ready for battle

Amaravati, Sep 29 (PTI): Andhra Pradesh is still in the mid-course to a general election, but Jana Sena chief Pawan Kalyan on Wednesday ignited political heat, tearing into the Y S Jagan Mohan Reddy regime and saying the “time has come” for it to be driven out (of power).

"That man is causing destruction of Andhra Pradesh. It's time to show him his place,” he said in a direct attack on Jagan and, in a way, setting the tone for the 2024 electoral battle.

"You have called us out for war. We are ready for the battle and will fight it to the end. The time has come for you to be driven out,” Kalyan said.

The Jana Sena president addressed the general body of his party at its headquarters in Mangalagiri here on Wednesday evening.

"I have so far worked as a social activist. I have not behaved like a political leader. But now I will start the politicking. I am fully geared up for the battle," Kalyan said.

Attacking the Jagan government on various issues, Kalyan sought to know where development was in the state.

While the state's income was over Rs 1.25 lakh crore per annum, the government was not in a position to pay even the staff salaries on time. Pensions were also inordinately delayed, he alleged.

Kalyan pointed out that not a single road has been repaired or laid in the last two years.

"That is the financial condition of the state. But when we are questioning this, they (YSRC leaders) are resorting to personal attacks," Kalyan said.

What’s there about my personal life? It’s all black and white. But you are living a colourful dream,” the Jana Sena chief remarked, lashing out at the YSRC leadership.

Referring to the various freebie schemes named after the Chief Minister, he questioned whose money was being distributed.

"Is it your hard-earned money? It is people’s tax money. It has to be distributed equitably. But the government is doing it in a pick and choose manner,” he said.

Kalyan said he would alter his strategies based on (political) need.

"I aligned with BJP after it agreed to retain Amaravati as the state capital. It also promised development of parched Rayalaseema and backward north coastal Andhra regions. So we have forged an alliance," he noted.

Talking about his political journey and objectives, the actor-politician stressed that he was in politics to stand by people in trouble.

"I may win or lose (elections), that’s okay. I am not a beggar. If you have confidence in me, elect me. Then I will show what development will be," he said. PTI DBV APR APR

