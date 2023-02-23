Congress' Pawan Khera Arrested At Delhi Airport By Assam Cops For Jibe On PM Modi's Father

Congress leader Pawan Khera has been arrested by the Delhi police at the request of Assam police after the high-voltage drama at the Delhi airport.

On Thursday morning, Khera was deplaned from the Delhi-Raipur flight after which the party delegations accompanying him staged a massive protest next to the aircraft. He was flying with a large group of Congress leaders to Raipur for a meeting of the All India Congress Committee (AICC).

The Assam police had sent a team to Delhi to arrest Khera after an FIR was registered in Assam's Haflong, Dima Hasao district over the leader's insulting remark on Prime Minister Narendra Modi's late father after which he remained defiant. Khera will be produced in the court and later the Assam police will take him into custody, informed Prasanta Kumar Bhuyan, IGP L&O and Spox of Assam police. CISF Personnel, Airport police including DCP were deployed to handle the situation as per rules at the spot.



As per the sources, Pawan Khera along with the Congress delegation was about to board an IndiGo flight to Raipur when the leader was deplaned. Party leaders like Supriya Shrinate, Randeep Singh Surjewala, KC Venugopal and the entire delegation then deboarded and staged a protest on the runway raising slogans against the BJP government.

Congress slams BJP government

Congress General Secretary KC Venugopal tweeted that the Modi government is acting like goons and raised slogans during a sit-in protest organised next to the aircraft.

Modi govt is acting like a bunch of goons by deplaning @Pawankhera ji from the Delhi-Raipur flight and preventing him from joining the AICC Plenary.



Using a flimsy FIR to restrict his movement & silence him is a shameful, unacceptable act. The entire party stands with Pawan ji. pic.twitter.com/mKVeuRGnfR — K C Venugopal (@kcvenugopalmp) February 23, 2023

Taking to Twitter, Congress MP Jairam Ramesh launched a scathing attack on the BJP stating, "First ED raided Raipur, now Pawan Khera has been offloaded from Raipur by Delhi Police. Another name for dictatorship is Amit Shahi. The Modi government wants to disrupt our national convention. We are not afraid, and will continue to fight for the countrymen".