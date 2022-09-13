Pawan Verma Denies Mediating Between Nitish & Prashant Kishor; Reveals Plan On Joining JDU

Two years after his expulsion from the Janata Dal-United, former MP Pawan Verma met Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar on Monday, sparking rumours of his possible re-entry into the party.

Verma, who had long-objected JDU's association with the BJP, is likely to return to the party fold, as Kumar snapped ties with the saffron party and joined the Mahagathbandhan in Bihar.

When asked about his plans to rejoin JDU, Verma said, "We cannot rule out any possibility in politics. I have not made my decision about joining JDU. But I will always remain Nitish ji's well-wisher."

Verma maintained that despite his exit from JDU in 2020, his relations with the Bihar CM remained cordial. "I was expelled from JDU due to my principles and opposition to the CAA (Citizenship Amendment Act) and NRC. But I always had deep respect and affection for Nitish ji. Even after my expulsion, we remained in touch," he said.

On the reason for his meeting with Nitish Kumar, Verma said, "I thought of congratulating him for his decision (to quit National Democratic Alliance) and sent him best wishes for governing the state."

The meeting between the old friends was held against the backdrop of concerted efforts by Nitish Kumar to create a united Opposition front for the 2024 elections. It is being said that Verma may be given some big responsibility for Nitish Kumar's Mission 2024.

Rumours are abuzz that Nitish Kumar has asked Pawan Verma to mobilize certain people including Prashant Kishor. However, Verma issued a clarification.

"I am not acting as a mediator between Nitish ji and Prashant Kishor. It is a baseless rumour. The two leaders know each other very well. My involvement is not needed there. As far as I know, Prashant Kishor wants a ground-level transformation for the benefit of Bihar and he will do whatever he can, in that direction," Verma told Republic.

Nitish Kumar expelled Pavan Verma and Prashant Kishor from the party in 2020. While Kishor was the vice-president of JDU, Pavan Varma was the general secretary. Verma had objected to Nitish Kumar's stand on CAA and also opposed the party's agreement with BJP in Delhi Assembly polls. Kishor too publicly opposed Kumar on issues including CAA and NRC, which led to his expulsion.