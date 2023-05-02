Pawar Resigns: With Top Leaders Angling For NCP Chief's Post, Divide Within Party Surfaces

Sharad Pawar's announcement to step down as the president of the NCP has brought the divide amongst the party leaders to the fore. Amid the speculations over the next party chief, names of party leaders Ajit Pawar, Supriya Sule and Praful Patel have already started doing the rounds as the front-runners for the post. According to the sources, all the three leaders of the Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) are angling for the party's presidential post and are claiming support of big chunks of party leaders and workers.

As per sources, the three big runners for the NCP president's post are Supriya Sule, Ajit Pawar and Praful Patel and it is being said that the next party chief will be elected among these three leaders. Speculations are also rife that a decision over the next party president can lead to a split in the party.

Sharad Pawar to reconsider his decision?

Earlier, on Tuesday, throwing a sudden political twist, veteran politician Sharad Pawar announced that he would step down as the president of the NCP by saying that after a long period of public life, it is necessary to take a step back. Pawar, who is leading the NCP since its inception in 1999, said that he has three years left as a member of Rajya Sabha, during which he wants to focus on issues related to Maharashtra and India.

Meanwhile, Sharad Pawar's decision to resign as the president of the NCP sent a shock wave across the party. NCP workers and senior leaders gathered outside YB Chavan Centre in Mumbai and started protesting against the decision. Later in the day, amid heavy protest, the NCP chief sought a few days to rethink his decision. Ajit Pawar conveyed the message at a press conference saying that Sharad Pawar is seriously considering the party cadre's call to roll back his decision.