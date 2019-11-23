Ajit Pawar: 'We Have Formed A Government Looking At The Farmer Distress & Other Issues'

In a major twist in the Maharashtra government formation, BJP's Devendra Fadnavis on Saturday took oath as the Chief Minister for a second consecutive term. NCP's Ajit Pawar took an oath as the Deputy Chief Minister. The oaths come as a massive surprise to the state. Ajit Pawar said that this decision was taken after looking at the farmer's distress in the state.

#WATCH Mumbai: NCP's Ajit Pawar takes oath as Deputy CM, oath administered by Maharashtra Governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari at Raj Bhawan. pic.twitter.com/TThGy9Guyr — ANI (@ANI) November 23, 2019

Pawar also said, "From result day to this day no party was able to form a Government, Maharashtra was facing many problems including farmer issues, so we decided to form a stable Government."