Ajit Pawar: 'We Have Formed A Government Looking At The Farmer Distress & Other Issues'

Politics

As this decision comes as a surprise to the state, NCP's Ajit Pawar said that this decision was taken after looking at the farmer's distress in the state.

Written By Varsha Chavan | Mumbai | Updated On:

In a major twist in the Maharashtra government formation, BJP's Devendra Fadnavis on Saturday took oath as the Chief Minister for a second consecutive term. NCP's Ajit Pawar took an oath as the Deputy Chief Minister. The oaths come as a massive surprise to the state. Ajit Pawar said that this decision was taken after looking at the farmer's distress in the state.

 

Pawar also said, "From result day to this day no party was able to form a Government, Maharashtra was facing many problems including farmer issues, so we decided to form a stable Government."

