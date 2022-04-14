Pawar Slams Centre On Blinken's 'human Rights' Remark Against India; 'they Stayed Silent'

Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) chief Sharad Pawar on Thursday raised an objection over US Secretary of State Antony Blinken's remarks against India, questioning the 'silence' of Defence Minister Rajnath Singh and EAM S Jaishankar. Lashing out at the Narendra Modi government, Sharad Pawar stated that if something wrong was happening in the country, then it should be stopped, rather than allowing outsiders to talk about it.

"Defence Minister Rajnath Singh and EAM S Jaishankar were present there, they should have commented. Instead, they stayed silent," PTI quoted Pawar as saying during a press conference in Mumbai.

The NCP chief added, "Talking about the problems of the country brings disrepute to the country. If something wrong is happening in the country, then it should be stopped rather than talking about it in front of others."

Blinken raises concern over 'human right abuses' in India, Jaishankar retorts

Addressing a press briefing after the 2+2 dialogue on April 11, the US Secretary of State Antony Blinken came under fire for raising concerns over the 'rise in human rights abuses' in India.

In a rare direct rebuke by Washington, Blinken in a joint press briefing with US Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin, Jaishankar, and Singh said, "We regularly engage with our Indian partners on these shared values (of human rights) and to that end, we are monitoring some recent concerning developments in India including a rise in human rights abuses by some government, police, and prison officials."

In a fitting riposte to Blinken, Jaishankar on Wednesday made it clear that India too has 'concerns' about the human rights situation in the US. "There is clarity about where we stand. People are entitled to have views about us. But we are also equally entitled to have views about their views. And about the lobbies and vote banks which drag that," said Jaishankar.

He added, " So, whenever there is a discussion, we will not be reticent about speaking up. We always have views about other people's human rights situation, including that of the United States. So, we take up human rights issues when they arise in this country specially when it pertains to our community."

The EAM also denied that the human rights situation was discussed in the meeting and indicated that America's views was influenced by certain lobbies. "It is a subject that has come up in the past. It came up when Secretary Blinken came to India. In the press conference after that, I was very open about the fact that we had discussed it," he said.

(With agency inputs)