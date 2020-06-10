Sharad Pawar Visits Cyclone Nisarga-hit Raigad; Seeks 'same Love' As PM Showed For Bengal

Days after devastating Cyclone Nisarga, NCP supremo Sharad Pawar on Tuesday began his two-day tour to Konkan region to assess the damage caused by the Cyclone. During his visit, he has sought Centre's aid and highlighted that Maharashtra is facing 'twofold' problems - Covid-19 and damages caused by the cyclone. He also opined that after Cyclone Amphan in West Bengal, Prime Minister Narendra Modi announced a package of rehabilitation, hence, the PM should show same 'love' for Maharashtra.

District guardian minister Aditi Tatkare and Raigad Lok Sabha MP Sunil Tatkare were also present as Pawar visited worst affected area of Raigad. He also held a review meeting with the ministers from his party including Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar, Water Resources Minister Jayant Patil, and Raigad MP.

A day after cyclone Nisarga made landfall near Alibaug, Maharashtra CM Uddhav Thackeray visited Raigad and announced relief pacakge. He then met the NCP supremo at his 'Varsha' bungalow. Sources said that the leaders discussed the situation of Covid-19 in the state and rehabilitation plans of the areas worst-hit by Cyclone Nisarga.

Rs 100 Cr As Immediate Relief

On Friday, June 5, Maharashtra CM Uddhav Thackeray visited Raigad district to take stock of the damage caused due to Cyclone Nisarga. Shrivardhan MLA Aditi Tatkare briefed him about the damage and the post-cyclone relief work. On this occasion, he was accompanied by Environment Minister Aaditya Thackeray and Fisheries Minister Aslam Shaikh. Addressing a press briefing, the Maharashtra CM revealed that 6 persons had lost their lives due to the cyclone.

He mentioned that such a cyclone had come after more than 100 years. Moreover, Thackeray said that the mobile network services and electricity supply had not been restored yet. While acknowledging that it would take 8-10 days to ascertain the quantum of damage, he announced Rs.100 crore to Raigad district as immediate relief. He also thanked the people for effectively aiding the administration.

