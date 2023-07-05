Pawar Vs Pawar: Ajit Camp Displays Show Of Strength, Claims Support Of 'over 40 MLAs'

Amid NCP vs NCP political slugfest in Maharashtra, two different key meetings occurred in Mumbai on Wednesday (July 5). While newly-elected Deputy CM Ajit Pawar called a meeting of all NCP MPs, MLAs, MLCs, District heads and State delegates at MET Bandra, Sharad Pawar called a meeting of all members of his faction at the YB Chavan Auditorium.

NCP leader Ajit Pawar and the leaders of his faction displayed a massive show of strength as they gathered at MET Bandra. The party workers in large numbers filed an affidavit to show their allegiance to Ajit Pawar's NCP, at the meeting venue.

Meanwhile, NCP (Ajit Pawar faction) leader Chhagan Bhujbal claimed the support of more than 40 MLAs and MLCs. While speaking on the dais, Bhujbal said, "More than 40 MLAs and MLCs are with us. We have done all the due diligence before taking the oath. We did not take the oath just like that."

He also clarified the allegations that accused NCP MLAs of joining the NDA government in fear of cases against them. "We are being accused of coming here (with Ajit Pawar) for fear of legal cases. This is not correct. Dhananjay Munde, Dilip Walse Patil and Ramraje Nimbalkar have no cases against them. There are several other people who have no cases against them but are still here," he added.

List of MLAs backing Ajit Pawar

Sources in the NCP have claimed that as many as 25 MLAs have extended their support to Ajit Pawar's NCP, and more names are likely to be added. Out of the 53 MLAs, here's the list of MLAs in Ajit's NCP camp.

Ajit Pawar

Chhagan Bhujbal

Dharmarao Aatram

Anna Bansode

Manikrao Kokate

Aniket Tatkare

Sanjay Bansode

Sunil Shelke

Nilesh Lanke

Hasan Mushrif

Narhari Jirwal

Dilip Walse Patil

Amol Mitkari (MLC)

Ramraje Nimbalkar

Datta Bharne

Aditi Tatkare

Vikram Kale (MLC)

Dhananjay Munde

Sunil Vijay Tingare

Anil Patil

Sangram Jagtap

Dilip Bankar

Nitin Pawar

Indrajeet Naik

Shekhar Nikam

On the other hand, out of the five Lok Sabha MPs of NCP, two have extended their support to the Ajit Pawar camp including Praful Patel and Sunil Tatkare. Meanwhile, Sharad Pawar's NCP has been left with just 11 MLAs, sources claimed.

MLAs in Sharad Pawar's camp:

Jitendra Awhad

Jayant Patil

Anil Deshmukh

Shashikant Shinde

Rohit Pawar

Rajendra Shingne

Ashok Pawar

Devendra Bhuyar

Prajakt Tanpure

Balasaheb Patil

Kiran Lahmate

In addition, Members of Parliament including Srinivas Patil, Supriya Sule, and Amol Kolhe are also in the Sharad Pawar camp, sources claimed. Kolhe, an actor by profession, was present at Raj Bhavan for Sunday's swearing-in of NCP leader and deputy CM Ajit Pawar and eight other party MLAs, but later issued a statement, saying his loyalties were with the senior Pawar.



