Pb CM announces relief for transporters

Chandigarh, Apr 23 (PTI) In a relief to Punjab's transporters whose business suffered during the Covid lockdown, Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann on Saturday allowed them to pay their motor vehicle tax without any penalty in the next three months.

“Today we are fulfilling our promise to transporters. Those transporters who could not pay motor (vehicle) tax due to the Covid lockdown can pay it now without any penalty or arrears in the next three months,” Mann said in a tweet in Hindi.

“Transporters are the backbone of our economy and we stand by them in every need,” he added.

Aam Aadmi Party spokesperson Malwinder Singh Kang later said the Mann government's amnesty scheme will provide relief to the state’s small transporters and give them another opportunity to pay taxes without any penalty.

The state revenue too will increase from this scheme and this will be used for more public welfare schemes, he further said.

Through this scheme, the transporters will get three months time from April 25 till July 24.

The transporters who were unable to pay taxes due to the Covid lockdown will be given one more chance to pay taxes without any penalty, he stated. PTI CHS VSD RAX RAX

