PC Chacko Resigns Ahead Of Kerala Polls; Opposition Says 'Congress Weakening Day By Day'

After Kerala Congress leader PC Chacko resigned from the party citing lack of democracy within the fold, the Opposition has termed the senior leader's exit as the 'failure of the grand old party.

Reacting to the development ahead of Kerala Assembly Elections, senior RJD leader Shivanand Tiwari said Congress is facing 'tough times' as many people are quitting the party all over the country. He called on the Congress leadership to take action against the series of exits.

Meanwhile, BJP leader Dinesh Sharma said, while Chacko's resignation is an internal matter of the Congress, it cannot be denied that the party is weakening day by day. Attacking the opposition, BJP's Shiv Pratap Shukla said, "Congress thinks about the progress of the (Gandhi) family whereas BJP thinks about the countrymen."

Congress leader PL Punia said he was unaware of the reason behind Chacko's sudden decision. He said the senior leader may have been dissatisfied with regard to the Kerala elections.

PC Chacko quits Congress

In a big blow to Congress ahead of Assembly polls, senior leader PC Chacko announced his exit from the party on Wednesday. The fierce loyalist of Rahul Gandhi called Congress a 'total failure' claiming that there is 'no democracy' in the party.

Speaking to Republic TV after his resignation, he stated that the Kerala Congress had sent nominations to the party's Central Election Committee (CEC) without discussion. Chacko said groupism in the party prevails to an extent that two alleged factions - Congress (I) and Congress (A) - sent their own list of candidates to the high-command without any deliberations. He has dismissed any plans of joining the LDF or the BJP.

Elections will take place in a single-phase in Kerala, with the polling of votes on April 6 followed by counting and declaration of results on May 2.