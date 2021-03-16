PC Chacko, Sharad Pawar Assert Need To Strengthen Left Unity, Say 'priority To Fight BJP'

After resigning from the Congress party in the run-up to the Kerala polls, senior leader PC Chacko was formally inducted into the Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) on Tuesday in the presence of party Supremo Sharad Pawar and senior leader Praful Patel. While joining the NCP, Chacko elaborated on the need to strengthen the Left Front in India, talking about how there was a lack of initiative to do the same within the Congress party. He also vowed to work as a 'true soldier of the NCP' and for the success of the LDF alliance in Kerala.

Country needs a Left Unity today: PC Chacko

"I am happy to be in the NCP because I had a long association with the NCP and this is not a new experiment. In the many difficult situations that Congress passed through, I had the opportunity to work with Pawar Sahab. Today, the need is the unity of the opposition. A united opposition should emerge as an alternative to the BJP. I don't see that initiative in the party which I was a member of earlier," said PC Chacko.

"I am sure Pawar sahab's seniority, leadership, and contact will be most important in forging the unity of the opposition against the misdeeds of the BJP. I am grateful to Pawar sahab, Praful Ji, and all others. The NCP has been a part of the LDF for the last 40 years, my association with CPM is also not a new thing. From tomorrow onwards I will be touring Kerala, I will work hard for the success of the LDF. I will work as a true soldier of the NCP," he added. READ | Ex-Congress leader PC Chacko to campaign for Left-front in Kerala, affirms 'will join NCP'

Priority to fight BJP: Pawar

Meanwhile, NCP chief Sharad Pawar asserted that his party's priority was to fight the BJP, saying that he was ready to enter into alliances based on regional issues. "Where the fight against the BJP, we are with the Congress, where there is no such fight, we are not. There is nothing undemocratic in it. We are such a big nation, we have no problem entering alliances based on the regional issues of people. When it comes to Kerala, Chacko has said that we have been together for 40 years. Kerala CM called me and told me that the Left is happy with PC Chacko joining the NCP. We give priority to fighting against the BJP," said Sharad Pawar.

Kerala CM called me and told me that the Left is happy with PC Chacko joining the NCP: NCP Chief Sharad Pawar pic.twitter.com/7pGCr80vrT — ANI (@ANI) March 16, 2021

Over the past few weeks, several veteran leaders of the Kerala Congress such as PC Chacko and Congress general secretary Vijayan Thomas have resigned alleging 'factionalism' in the state unit. While Thomas was formally inducted into the BJP, PC Chacko has chosen his long-term association- NCP. Kerala will go to polls in a single-phase from April 6. The counting of votes will take place on May 2.