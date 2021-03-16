PC Chacko 'wants To Support LDF' In Kerala; Meets Pawar & Makes Big Claim On Rahul Gandhi

Amid massive speculations of PC Chacko joining Sharad Pawar's NCP, the Congress veteran said he is willing to support the Left Democratic Front (LDF) in the upcoming Kerala assembly elections. Speaking exclusively to Republic TV on Tuesday, Chacko said he wants to work with a party that shares the same ideology and culture as Congress and he will seek Sharad Pawar's advice on the same.

"I resigned from Congress a week ago but nobody contacted me from the party yet. However, I still believe in the Congress ideology. Besides, I have worked with Pawar before. He is among the most senior leaders. Therefore I have come to visit him and seek his advice on my future course of action. I will discuss whether I should join NCP then," Chacko said. READ | After PC Chacko, NCP's Sharad Pawar may dial Congress G23's Ghulam Nabi Azad, Anand Sharma

The former Rahul Gandhi loyalist further lamented that Congress has become "directionless" and extended his support to the dissenting 'G-23' leaders, who have demanded leadership change in the party. Chacko revealed that he has been in touch with some of the leaders including Ghulam Nabi Azad, BS Hooda, and Arun Sharma. The former Congress leader also said that he will be meeting Azad later today.

Speaking on whether the party could survive the Kerala polls under the leadership of Rahul Gandhi, Chacko stated that despite repeated requests to take presidentship and unite the party, Gandhi refused to do so, which led to groupism in Congress.

Chacko to meet Pawar, hold joint press breifing

Republic sources had earlier reported that the former Congress leader would join the NCP today and campaign for the LDF alliance in the run-up for Kerala polls. As per sources, Chacko and Pawar will be holding a joint press briefing after the meeting at 7 pm today.

Sources also said that Sharad Pawar may also speak to dissenting G23 leaders Azad and Anand Sharma. It may be noted that the NCP is in alliance with the Congress in Maharashtra where the pair run the Maha Vikas Aghadi government along with the Shiv Sena.

In a big blow to Congress ahead of Assembly elections, senior leader PC Chacko announced his exit from the party on March 10, claiming that there is 'no democracy in the party.