PDP Asks Centre To Focus On 'core Issues' As Court Allows Survey Of Gyanvapi Mosque

After court order on the Gyanvapi Mosque case, the Jammu and Kashmir Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has attacked the Centre. Speaking to Republic Media Network, PDP leader and spokesperson Virender Singh Sonu stated that the case was not a "core issue of India" and has instead urged the government to ensure employment and address the issue of inflation. However, Singh maintained that he respects the court's decision.

"All this is not the core issue of India. The issues are not about temples or mosques. Will all this resolve issues like employment or inflation? We do believe that the court's decision will be fair and it will ensure justice for everyone," said Virender Singh Sonu. "However, there are other issues that need to be addressed. Unemployment is the biggest issue in India. The country's focus is on these issues. Who will talk about the future of coming generations? The issues of temples and mosques won't help us," Singh added.

Gyanvapi Mosque verdict: Varanasi Court allows video survey

In a major development, a district court in Varanasi has given the nod to conduct a video survey of the Gyanvapi-Shringar Gauri complex. Moreover, it also rejected the plea to change the court-appointed advocate commissioner who is supposed to conduct the video survey. Instead, the court has now appointed two additional advocate commissioners in order to assist him. The court has directed the completion of survey by May 17.

The matter was heard by the Civil Judge (Senior Division) Ravi Kumar Diwakar and the verdict was announced after both sides were heard. The matter pertained to the opening of the two basements located inside the mosque complex for videography. The Gyanvapi Mosque management committee had filed an application seeking the replacement of court official Ajay Kumar Mishra, who was assigned to carry out the survey. However, this was rejected by the court.

With PTI inputs