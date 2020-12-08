PDP Chief Mehbooba Mufti Alleges She Has Been 'detained' To Restrict Her Visit To Budgam

Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) president Mehbooba Mufti alleged on Tuesday that she was not allowed to visit Central Budgam district, where she was scheduled to meet some nomad Gujjar families who are being evicted by the authorities from forest land.

PDP spokesperson Suhail Bukhari said “PDP chief wanted to visit remote areas of Budgam where Gujjar families are being evicted. But a heavy contingent of police and paramilitary forces reached her Gupkar residence and locked the main entry gate,”

As per Mehbooba, “JKP disallowed her to visit areas that include Zalsiara, Dranwaad, Kandarjng etc of Budgam district of central Kashmir.”

Mufti said, “she was supposed to visit 108 years old lady who was thrown out of her home,” Ms Mufti also posted a video on her Twitter handle showing the main gate of her residence locked by the police. “Illegal detention has become GOIs favourite go-to method for muzzling any form of opposition. I’ve been detained once again because I wanted to visit Budgam where hundreds of families were evicted from their homes (sic),” Mufti tweeted.

In another video clip that she posted on Twitter, Mufti alleged, “GOI wants to continue inflicting oppression & zulm on the people of J&K without any questions asked.” Pertinently on Nov 26, Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) president Mehbooba Mufti alleged that she and her daughter were placed under house arrest and stopped from meeting the family of the incarcerated youth leader of PDP, Waheed-ur-Rehman Parra in south Kashmir. On Nov 27, Parra was remanded to 15 days of National Investigation Agency (NIA) custody for allegedly conspiring with Hizbul Mujahideen (HM) to get their support during the 2019 parliamentary elections.

However, Police that time said that Ms Mufti was not under house arrest rather was requested to postpone her visit to Pulwama purely for security reasons. Meanwhile, State Election Commissioner (SEC) K. K. Sharma too had recently said that Ms Mufti being the former chief minister needs to follow the proper security protocol while venturing out of her home.

