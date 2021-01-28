PDP Chief Mehbooba Mufti Blames BJP For Republic Day Violence; Slams Unconstitutional Laws

Hitting out at the Bharatiya Janata Party over the violence on Republic Day in New Delhi, People’s Democratic Party chief Mehbooba Mufti has blamed the BJP for the violence and termed it as an attempt to defame the farmers.

Speaking to media at Jammu, Mehbooba said Republic Day is a day of the Constitution; When laws are made against constitutional rights as Kisan bill is. Kisan bill has been made without discussing farmers. Farmers are afraid that they will lose land. The government should take back these laws.

Lashing out at BJP, Mehbooba also said that the man who instigated violence was linked to BJP. “What happened on Republic Day and the man who did this is a BJP Man; he was seen with PM, Home Minister and was part of Sunny Deol's election campaign. We feel it is a plan to defame farmers,” she added.

Congress Blames BJP As Violent Farmers' Protest Rocks Delhi

Meanwhile, as the farmers' tractor rally turned violent on Tuesday, with visuals showing protesters climbing atop Red Fort and planting their flags, Congress has hailed them. On their official Twitter handle, Congress has said that the Centre should not underestimate their power and sharing visuals of tractor rally, Sonia Gandhi-led party has said that they support it. Moreover, Congress leader Pawan Khera has compared the violence during the farmers' rally to that of protest after Nirbhaya gangrape case in Delhi in 2012. Congress has, in a tweet, said that the national capital is in flames as the government has attacked its own people, while sharing visuals of tear gas shells being fired.

