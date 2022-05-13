As the shockwaves across the country over the horrifying murder of Kashmiri Pandit Rahul Bhat are yet to subside, People's Democratic Party (PDP) chief Mehbooba Mufti on Friday alleged a communal twist in the incident, launching fresh salvos at the Centre. Giving a communal angle to the terror killing, Mufti accused the ruling Bhartiya Janata Party of creating a communal divide in the country over such incidents. The PDP chief’s statement comes at a time when Kashmiri Pandit employees and their families are continuing their protest against the slaying of Rahul Bhat in Budgam.

Amidst accusations over the PDP chief's silence on the killing of Rahul Pandit, Mehbooba Mufti on Friday, reacted to the incident, giving a communal twist to it. Blaming the BJP for stoking a Hindu-Muslim divide, Mufti stated that the saffron party was not supporting Kashmiri Pandits. “The situation is getting worse. The government is trying to cause a divide between the Hindu-Muslim communities to hide their inabilities,” Mufti claimed.

Furthering her tirade, the PDP chief stated that the people of Jammu and Kashmir valued communal harmony. Making an appeal to the people of the Union Territory, Mufti said, “I request people to stand aside from their brothers from minority communities.” Further lauding the secular history of the UT, Mufti also appealed the people to respect the Hindu-Muslim brotherhood prevailing in the territory.

Following the allegations, BJP leaders responded strongly to the remarks levelled by Mufti. Accusing the PDP chief of communalising the murder of Rahul Bhat, former J&K Deputy CM Dr Nirmal Singh told Republic that the PDP chief’s “language is the same as Pakistan's.” Meanwhile, BJP leader Nalin Kohli refuted the allegations and stated that Mufti was failing her agenda. “Mufti's brand of politics getting exposed now. When BJP was in Govt, she couldn't pursue her agenda. How many times has she visited the Kashmiri Pandits who were forced to leave?” he quipped.

Kashmiri Pandit shot dead in J&K's Chadoora

On Friday, the country bid farewell to Rahul Bhat, a Kashmiri Pandit who was killed by terrorists in Jammu and Kashmir's Chadoora on May 12. Bhat was shot at by two terrorists while he was working at the Tehsildar's office in the Chadoora village on Thursday evening. On May 13, the country, along with Bhat's family members bid adieu to the government official. Expressing their grief and anger, the relatives of Bhat echoed chants of "Rahul Bhat Amar Rahe" and "Pakistan Mudrabaad", as he was laid to rest.

