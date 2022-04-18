PDP Chief Mehbooba Mufti Reaches 10 Janpath To Meet Congress President Sonia Gandhi

Former Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister and People's Democratic Party chief Mehbooba Mufti reached 10, Janpath in Delhi to meet her Congress counterpart Sonia Gandhi on Monday. Senior Congress leaders Priyanka Gandhi Vadra, Mukul Wasnik, Randeep Singh Surjewala, KC Venugopal, and Ambika Soni are also present in the meeting taking place at Gandhi's residence. Poll strategist Prashant Kishor, who is likely to join the grand old party in the upcoming days, is also said to be present.

The development comes as the Delimitation Committee for Jammu and Kashmir is likely to submit its final report by the end of April. Formed in the aftermath of the abrogation of Article 370, and 25 A and the splitting of the state into two Union Territories- Jammu & Kashmir and Ladakh, the Delimitation Commission submitted its draft report in February 2022.

Thereafter, the Delimitation Commission had decided to hold direct interaction with the delegation, and people of the region. The Commission concluded its two-day visit to the region recently and is said to take a final call on the report. A decision on assembly elections in the Union Territory will be taken only after the submission of the report.

Congress to join hands with PDP?

Though both Congress & and the People's Democratic Party have been strongly against the Delimitation Commission, formed in the aftermath of the abrogation of Article 370 and 25 A in 2019, the recent meeting of the party leadership has got tongues wagging about a possible alliance in the elections.

The PDP was in alliance with Congress between 2002 and 2008. In 2018, after BJP had pulled out from the coalition government with PDP, Congress, PDP, along with NC had chalked a plan and had even expressed the possibility of meeting the governor to stake claim to form a government. “This is a move to safeguard the special status of the state. Between 55 and 60 MLAs are with us,” PDP leader back then, Altaf Bukhari had said, adding “Our identity is under attack. Articles 370 and 35A are under attack.”

However, the election could not take place as the legislative assembly was dissolved in November 2018, and Governor's rule was subsequently applied.