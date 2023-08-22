PDP Chief Mufti Backs Rahul Gandhi's China Remark, Attacks BJP For 'shying Away From...'

Backing Congress leader Rahul Gandhi's remark on China occupying land in Ladakh, People’s Democratic Party chief Mehbooba Mufti on Monday asserted that the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) is shying away from acknowledging the facts about the border situation with China in Ladakh. In support of Gandhi Scion's remarks over the intrusion of troops in Ladakh, Mehbooba Mufti said that it is just not the Congress leader but the people of Leh who are also claiming that the grazing lands have come under Chinese occupation.

Mehbooba Mufti, in conversation with media personnel in Srinagar, said, "It is just not today that Rahul Gandhi is talking about it, it has been many many years since the Chinese army has come into the Ladakh territory and occupied over 1000 square kilometres of land where people of Leh used to take their animals for grazing, now they can't go there."

She further said that the people of Leh are claiming that they cannot take their animals anymore for grazing because China has occupied that land. "It is very fortunate that BJP is shying away from acknowledging the facts because if they would, then people would ask what they did to drive out China. There have been 30-40 rounds of talks with China but they are unable to push them back," Mufti said.

Repeating his old claim, Rahul Gandhi on Sunday said that China has taken away Indian land. Speaking from Ladakh, where Rahul Gandhi went on a bike trip to mark his father Rajiv Gandhi's birth anniversary, he said, "Here, the concern is of course China has taken away the land...people have said that China's army has entered the area and their grazing land was taken away but PM said that not an inch of land was taken away, but this is not true, you can ask anyone here."