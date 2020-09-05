PDP Expels Nazir Ahmad Yattoo For Anti-party Activities; Netas' Movement Still Restricted

As J&K People's Democratic Party (PDP) struggles to hold a party meeting among restriction in the Union Territory, the party expelled Nazir Ahmad Yattoo from its basic membership due to anti-party activities. The party stated that Yattoo made comments in a recent TV programme which were against the party's values and derogatory. The party had issued a notice to Yattoo a week ago, after which disciplinary action was initiated resulting in his expulsion.

J&K administration disallows PDP leaders from convening a meeting, leaders sent back

PDP expels Nazir Ahmad Yattoo

Taking a strong note of his anti-party activities & repeated acts of indiscipline, party’s disciplinary committee today expelled Nazir Ahmad Yattoo from the basic membership of the Party. — J&K PDP (@jkpdp) September 5, 2020

4 PDP leaders hold Black Day protest against J&K bifurcation in Srinagar amid restrictions

PDP meeting disallowed

On Thursday, the Jammu and Kashmir administration disallowed Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) from holding its first meeting post revocation of Article 370 and 35 A on August 5 last year. The PDP leaders who were disallowed from attending the meeting include Naeem Akhtar, Ghulam Nabi Lone Hanjura, Abdul Rehman Veeri, Waheed Rehman Para, Khurshid Alam, Aijaz Mir, and Mohammad Yousuf Bhat. These leaders were stopped by the Jammu and Kashmir police from leaving their residences to attend a party meeting that was scheduled at 11 am. A spokesperson of the PDP said the meeting had been called to discuss several important issues including party president Mehbooba Mufti’s continued detention.

J&K admin resumes 4G internet in Ganderbal & Udhampur on trial basis till September 8

Politicians under house arrest

Inspite of the Centre's assertion that Congress leader Saifuddin Soz was never under detention, the ex-Union Minister released a video showing that he was unable to move out of his residence and claimed policemen were forcefully whisking him away from the media. Congress has demanded that Soz be released immediately, but the Supreme Court has dismissed Soz's wife's plea challenging his 'illegal detention'. Similarly, several other leaders - including Sajid Lone have been released from detention, but are reportedly not free to move out of their residence without police. While former CMs Farooq & Omar Abdullah have been freed, former CM Mehbooba Mufti has been slapped with the stringent PSA at least till October.

Current internet scenario in Kashmir

Restrictions have been put on communication links since August 5 in Jammu and Kashmir, these were subsequently eased, after Supreme Court upheld that the continued ban on the internet was a 'violation of freedom of expression'. Since the revocation, state-run internet provider BSNL has restored internet services throughout the Kashmir valley, but with a speed of 2G with special instructions. Consequently, the administration has reviewed the scenario on a monthly basis but has repeatedly extended the ban on high-speed internet. Currently, the SC-appointed special committee has allowed the resumption of high-speed mobile internet services on a trial basis in Ganderbal (Kashmir) and Udhampur (Jammu) from 16 August to 8 September.