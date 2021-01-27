PDP In A Fix Over Gupkar Alliance; Mehbooba Mufti To Chair Core Group Meeting

Days after the exit of the Jammu Kashmir People’s Conference led by Sajjad Lone from the Gupkar Alliance; Mehbooba Mufti-led PDP too is in a fix now over their decision to be part of this alliance. Reports even suggest that other parties in the alliance are not happy and are holding discussions with their senior leaders.

Sources in the party told Republic Media Network that leaders at ground level feel backstabbed by the National Conference as they have made “People Alliance for Gupkar Declaration” as second “National Conference” and it is more or less Abdullahs and their close aides who are at the helm of affairs.

“The voice has gone strong post-December 22, 2020; the day's poll results came. Results would have been different if we would have been heard, many places where we had stronghold were given to National Conference and that too without discussing the same with us. We feel like we are destroying PDP with our hands. The decision will be taken by Mehbooba Ji and other senior leaders whether to continue with this alliance or Alliance will change its style,” Jammu based Senior leader of PDP said.

Mehbooba Mufti is starting her two days visit to Jammu today afternoon and is expected to reach Jammu by 2.30 after which a series of meetings are planned.

“Mehbooba Mufti will reach State Guest House at around 2.30 and she will meet some close aides of her there. Tomorrow morning she will meet some leaders who have gone against the party but haven’t resigned and will try to pacify the situation. And in the evening, the Core group meeting has been called and some decisions to strengthen the party will be taken,” another PDP leader said.

