PDP Leaders Demand Visitation Rights For Mehbooba Mufti, Cite Constitutional Entitlements

On Monday, Peoples Democratic Party claimed that none of its members had been able to meet party chief Mehbooba Mufti since her incarceration on August 5, 2019. Writing to Srinagar Deputy Commissioner Shahid Choudhary, PDP leaders Ghulam Nabi Lone, AR Veeri, Khurshid Alam and Aijaz Mir requested permission to meet the former Jammu and Kashmir CM. Alleging that most PDP leaders continue to be under illegal house arrest, they reiterated that Mufti's legal rights as a detainee cannot be taken away.

According to them, the PDP chief is entitled to at least two visitations per week apart from legal aid and access to medical facilities. The PDP leaders contended that Mufti has been cut off from the public since August 2019 owing to her detention. Iltija Mufti, the daughter of the former J&K CM affirmed that the latter has been allowed visits only from immediate family members.

Throughout her illegal detention, Ms Mufti hasn’t been allowed to meet anyone except immediate family. PDP members wrote to DC Srinagar today urging admin to allow them to visit her.Even as a political prisoner, she is legally entitled to visitation rights that can’t be violated pic.twitter.com/ooaXUtFaRC — Mehbooba Mufti (@MehboobaMufti) August 31, 2020

Mehbooba Mufti's detention

In August 2019, a presidential notification along with the passage of requisite legislation in both Houses of Parliament resulted in Article 370 becoming virtually redundant. Moreover, the state was bifurcated into the Union Territory of Jammu and Kashmir and Union Territory of Ladakh. Subsequently, several restrictions on the movement of people, communication, and internet services were imposed in the region and multiple leaders including former Chief Ministers Farooq and Omar Abdullah and PDP chief Mehbooba Mufti were detained. While the Public Safety Act charges against the Abdullah father-son duo were withdrawn in March 2020, Mufti was recently shifted to her Gupkar Road residence in Srinagar.

On July 31, her detention under the PSA was extended by three months. Mentioning that her detention was due to end on August 5, the order issued by the J&K administration stated that the law enforcement agencies had recommended further extension in this period. She will continue to be lodged at her residence on Gupkar Road in Srinagar which has been designated as a subsidiary jail. Mufti served as the Chief Minister of J&K for just over two years in an alliance with BJP. However, she resigned on June 19, 2018, after BJP withdrew support from the government.

