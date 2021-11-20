PDP President Mufti Says 'Elections Not A Solution To J&K Issue But We're Ready To Fight'

PDP president Mehbooba Mufti has said that elections have never been a solution to the issues of Jammu and Kashmir, although she stated that they are important for addressing the basic needs of people. She also said that she is ready for the election whenever it is held.

While speaking to reporters, Mufti said, ''Elections have never been a solution of J-K issue. Elections, whether they take place today or tomorrow, will keep on happening. While they are important for addressing the basic needs of the people, they (elections) are not my priority. Whenever they take place, we are ready for that."

''The Centre is attempting to divide the majority community vote in J-K. The Congress is being split, people were taken out from the PDP, the NC and new parties were created. It is being done to disempower the people here, to reduce their power. But I am sure that the people of Kashmir are politically mature and they understand it,'' she added.

Jammu & Kashmir elections

Notably, the last Assembly election in J&K was held in November-December 2014 which threw up a hung Assembly. In the 87-member House, PDP had 28 members, BJP 25, NC 15, and Congress 12. On March 1, 2015, PDP founder Mufti Mohammad Sayeed took over as the Chief Minister after PDP and BJP forged a post-poll coalition. After his untimely death in January 2016, his daughter and PDP president Mehbooba Mufti took oath as the CM on April 4, 2016.

However, the region again witnessed political instability after she resigned on June 19, 2018, after BJP pulled out of the alliance. When PDP, NC and Congress decided to join hands for government formation on November 21, 2018, the Governor unexpectedly dissolved the state Assembly. With the abrogation of Article 370 in August 2020 and the revocation of statehood, elections were further delayed.

DDC Polls

In October 2020, the Union Government amended the J&K Panchayat Raj Act, 1989, to introduce a provision to hold direct elections to the District Development Councils (DDC). The DDC replaced district development boards that functioned as official bodies to the government.

The election to the DDC attracted nationwide attention as it was the first-ever political exercise since the special status of J&K was scrapped.

In the elections that were held in eight phases, the People's Alliance for Gupkar Declaration emerged as the single-largest coalition in the first-ever District Development Council polls in Jammu and Kashmir and the first political activity in J&K after the abrogation of Article 370. On the other hand, BJP too made inroads in the Union Territory by becoming the single-largest party.

