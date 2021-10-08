PDP Protests Against Targeted Killings In J&K, Demands LG Manoj Sinha's Resignation

The People's Democratic Party (PDP) on Friday protested against the recent civilian deaths in Jammu and Kashmir, demanding LG Manoj Sinha's resignation. PDP Suhail Bukhari claimed that the LG had 'lost his moral authority' to continue his job following the increased number of targeted killings that were taking place in the valley over the last few weeks. Calling out the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA), the Mehbooba Mufti-led party blamed the Centre for the security situation in the valley.

PDP leader Suhail Bukhari said, "LG has lost his moral authority to continue his job in the erstwhile state following the recent killing of the civilians in the valley. For the past two years, MHA is directly controlling the security situation in the valley. And look what it has led to us today."

Earlier in the day, Congress MP Rahul Gandhi had hit out at the Centre over the killings, claiming that the Centre's revocation of Article 370 had failed to check terror in the valley. "Incidents of violence are increasing in Kashmir. Terrorism was neither stopped by demonetisation nor by abrogation of Article 370 – the central government has completely failed to provide security," said the Gandhi scion.

कश्मीर में हिंसा की घटनाएँ बढ़ती जा रही हैं। आतंकवाद ना तो नोटबंदी से रुका ना धारा 370 हटाने से- केंद्र सरकार सुरक्षा देने में पूरी तरह असफ़ल रही है।



हमारे कश्मीरी भाई-बहनों पर हो रहे इन हमलों की हम कड़ी निंदा करते हैं व मृतकों के परिवारों को शोक संवेदनाएँ भेजते हैं।#Kashmir — Rahul Gandhi (@RahulGandhi) October 7, 2021

MHA reviews security situation

Over the last few weeks, civilians including religious minorities are being targeted by the terrorists in the UT. On Tuesday, a prominent Kashmiri Pandit businessman and a non-Kashmiri local vendor were shot dead by terrorists. Following this, two teachers-- a Sikh principal and a Pandit teacher were killed by terrorists inside a Srinagar school on Thursday. In less than a week, a total of 7 people have lost their lives in the rising terror incidents.

On October 7, Union Home Minister Amit Shah called for a high-level security meeting to discuss the overall security situation with a prime focus on J&K. The Home Minister was apprised by the security situation by security advisors including NSA Ajit Doval, BSF & CRPF heads and Director of IB. In the meeting that went for over two and a half hours, pertinent issues including anti-drone strategy, security concerns associated with Jammu and Kashmir and the strategy to nab terrorists were discussed.